Tech startups vie for NSIA's $220,000 innovation prize

Technology-driven start-ups in financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics and e-mobility, e-commerce and marketplace, renewables and power and climate will compete for the second edition of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). Prize for Innovation (NPI 2.0), which has a combined prize value of $220,000.

According to a statement by the organization in Abuja yesterday, the award comes with a five-week training for the young Nigerian winners at Draper University, Silicon Valley, United States.

The primary objective of the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI) is to identify, build and finance early-stage innovative solutions that have the potential to accelerate economic growth, enhance the country’s productive capacity and create jobs. The NPI is designed to encourage and support innovation within the digital sector and fund new solutions that can result in cost-effective, scalable and transformative positive impact.

The NPI priority sectors are technology-enabled businesses in financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics and e-mobility, e-commerce and marketplaces, renewable energy and climate. The priority sectors listed were selected considering the appreciable impact that innovations in these sectors can have on the Nigerian economy. Applications from the above sectors of innovative technology-centric or technology-enabled businesses will be considered by an expert panel of judges.

The program is a multi-year commitment by NSIA to empower emerging Nigerian innovators to drive the rise of the digital economy. The program will follow a four-stage competition which will result in ten (10) finalists who will win various prizes.

Speaking on the second edition of the NPI programme, the Managing Director, Aminu Umar-Sadiq described the NSIA Awards for Innovation as a clear demonstration of the Authority’s support for the Nigerian tech ecosystem and the unique opportunity it presents to enable innovation. Did. Improvement in socio-economic indicators.

“With the second edition of the programme, the authority is set to reposition domestic talents to global relevance,” he said.

The first edition of the NPI program launched with over 2,000 applications and a rigorous selection process, from which 25 startups advanced to the accelerator stage. The first three start-ups and seven runners-up won a combined prize of $255,000.

Inspired by the success recorded in the first edition of the innovative program, NSIA has expanded the value proposition to include an all-expenses-paid training program at a top-rated university in Silicon Valley, USA, offered to angel investors There is an opportunity to do it. Secure additional investment and gain global exposure for the top 10 finalists.

By Babajide Okwo

Source: www.ripplesnigeria.com