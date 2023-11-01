Tech startup Silicate is ready to permanently remove C02 carbon from the atmosphere

Irish startup Silicate is preparing to begin initial testing of its advanced weathering technology to permanently eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and store it in the world’s oceans for thousands of years. This test is going to take place near Chicago, USA, in which 500 tonnes of crushed waste concrete will be spread on 50 hectares of agricultural land. Over a year, the poured concrete will decompose into the soil, triggering enhanced weathering processes. During this process, concrete will react with CO2 and turn it into carbonate, which is considered a long-term storage solution for CO2 emissions. By storing carbon dioxide in this manner, silicate aims to reduce the environmental impact of greenhouse gases and contribute to fighting climate change.

Silicate CEO and co-founder Maurice Bryson believes his method of reusing returned concrete to increase both productivity and carbon-removal capabilities on agricultural land could be a game-changer. This innovative approach not only addresses the issue of waste management in the construction industry but also contributes to sustainable agricultural practices. By actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving soil health, silicate solutions are paving the way to a more eco-friendly and efficient future.

Natural chemical speeds up the weathering process and helps the earth

Advanced weathering accelerates the natural chemical weathering process by grinding silicate rocks into powder, increasing the reactive surface area and distributing the dust over the field. Uses recycled concrete instead of silicate rocks, which is the largest waste stream globally. This innovative method not only accelerates the breakdown of minerals but also effectively addresses the issue of waste management. By reusing concrete waste, silicate can significantly reduce the environmental burden as well as promote more sustainable agricultural practices.

The startup buys unused concrete from manufacturers, processes it and spreads it on agricultural land at no charge. Silicate then measures the sequestered carbon emissions, selling credits to major corporations to help them reduce their carbon footprint. This innovative approach not only addresses the issue of surplus concrete waste in the construction industry but also contributes to carbon sequestration in agricultural soils. By doing so, Silicate has created a sustainable business model that brings economic, environmental and social benefits to both the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, paving the way for a greener future.

Helps balance pH level in soil – better crops, increased productivity

This technology is low-cost, safe for use on agricultural land, and uses abundant, easily obtained materials. Silicate estimates that approximately 100 tons of CO2 will be permanently removed from the atmosphere during this test alone. Adding this substance to soil helps balance pH levels, allowing better nutrient absorption for plants. As a result, this results in healthier crops with increased yield and quality.

