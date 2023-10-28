Tech startup from Kottayam youth addresses concerns of product teams

Tony Tom, young co-founder and CEO of Produx AI – one of the two Kerala-based firms recently selected for the Techstars Seattle Startup Accelerator program – believes he is the ultimate entrepreneur.

The Kottayam native says he started making products because it was the only thing that interested him. “I was not fond of sports or art. The only thing I could enjoy doing was creating something and managing activities around it. Eventually, that work got the name ‘entrepreneurship’,” he says.

B.Tech in Computer Science from CUSAT, Kochi, Tony has been a Product Manager for the last decade. He launched Produx AI with Jerin A Mathews, another Kottayam native who has a BTech from TOC H Institute of Science and Technology, Kochi, after his stint at Insent.ai, a conversational marketing platform.

“We had an opportunity to scale Incent from 0-1 and it was acquired by ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a US public company. We both worked on product teams there building different products and eventually decided to start over, Tony said.

Produx is not Tony’s first venture. He says that he has always been a startup person. “I started building products out of college and built several apps that addressed needs within college and continued building products with some of Batch’s co-founders after college. After that, he joined a startup and co-founded one of the products that had a lot of users. But the product never achieved market fit,” he remembers.

Jerin has been creating apps since his college days and has published over 11 apps with over 8 million downloads in total. During Covid days he created an app to convert images to PDF and vice versa which was a big hit among students.

Origin of products

Tony and Jerin built their startup from their experience as product managers. Produx AI is a product intelligence platform that enables B2B product teams to make revenue-driven decisions by leveraging insights from feedback from prospects and customers.

“Most companies, especially venture-funded companies, go from a small team to a large team very quickly. During that process, the size of the team and departments being created will grow uncontrollably and we can’t do anything about it. that’s how it’s supposed to be! But when this happens, it will result in product teams moving away from customers as interacting with customers will become more process driven and unnatural. Ultimately they lose context of what the real customer needs are. We realized this problem and decided to solve it for product teams. We connect sources of customer feedback for a company and generate AI-powered insights for the product manager at the company to make smart decisions, Tony explained.

Produx AI is built for B2B and is tightly plugged into the workflow of a B2B product manager. Produx’s core team consists of two engineers, Gokul G and Lakshmi KN and a designer, Sanjay Suresh.

There are plans for further expansion

The company is looking to expand into Kerala and beyond and its efforts recently got a boost with pre-seed funding of Rs 3.2 crore. Investors who have backed the budding company include Calapina Capital, Arjun Pillai, 1.0 Ventures and Nurture Ventures. As an entrepreneur who has invested his faith in the rapidly growing AI sector, Tony is optimistic about the prospects of the Kerala startup ecosystem.

“Kerala, as an ecosystem, is developing rapidly to compete with cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. The talent we have is growing rapidly and with the right set of infrastructure we will make our presence felt in the AI-world as well. Centers like Kerala Startup Mission are playing a big role in bringing the right group of investors and well-wishers into the ecosystem, making it more scalable and efficient. Moreover, there are a lot of Malayalees in high positions in amazing companies across the world who can help promote this movement,” he said.

Source: www.onmanorama.com