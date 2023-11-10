sponsored

A South Wales entrepreneur has chosen to put his legal skills to good use with the launch of a new business that will help individuals protect their reputations online.

Jeevan Mann, who will graduate from Swansea University in 2022, aims to help UK citizens take advantage of the ‘right to be forgotten’ law introduced under UK GDPR regulations.

This means that his company – Reputation Online – can assist customers in removing unwanted personal content from major search engines such as Google, Bing and Yahoo.

Around £20,000 of their own money has been invested in starting the venture and creating a custom-built online portal for all cases to be handled securely, quickly and efficiently by a team of legal experts carefully assembled from across the UK.

The funding has also been used in marketing activities designed to purchase office space in Cardiff, secure the valuable www.reputation.online website address and educate people on the importance of ensuring your online presence helps you find work and One does not have to face day to day problems. Day to day life.

Jeevan Mann said, “I have always been inspired by my late grandfather to set up my own business and Reputation Online gives me the ideal opportunity to use my legal skills to help bring positive change in people’s lives “

“The work we do is very rewarding, as we help victims of harassment and bullying, help individuals who have been wrongfully convicted. I have first-hand experience dealing with the latter, as I worked on Justice’s abortion program during my time at university.

He added: “We are using our legal experience and the knowledge of our lawyers to help individuals have a positive online presence, not to fear the moment embarrassing photos or minor incidents come up in searches.

“This is a positive change for families, individuals and ultimately businesses, giving them the opportunity to build a successful future.

“We have a code of conduct that is strictly adhered to and each case will be thoroughly discussed to ensure we are acting in accordance with ‘right to be forgotten’ legislation.”

Reputation Online will initially have the capacity to provide tailored service to 100 new customers per month, with this figure doubling by the start of its second year.

The company will provide three main services, including removing existing online content from major search engines and then working with clients to rebuild and restore their online reputation.

From here, our expert team will work with the individual to create a positive online presence, which may be through monitoring online mentions, influencing perceptions and providing communication support to ensure reputation remains intact.

“Having established a strong presence in the UK, our next step will be to strategically expand our services to other countries where the demand for online reputation management is increasing,” Jeevan said.

“This could include the EU, Canada, Australia and all locations that share the same digital privacy concerns and regulations as the UK.”

He concluded: “The initial efforts are focused on individuals, but our long-term business plan is to also work with businesses that need the same type of support.

“Given the rapid digital transformation taking place across the corporate landscape, companies of all sizes are vulnerable to online threats, negative reviews and misinformation and this is certainly something we will be able to help address going forward.”

For more information please visit www.reputation.online

Source: bdaily.co.uk