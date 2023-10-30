Tech leaders to drive growth with AI in 2024

At Forrester’s annual Technology & Innovation North America Forum in Austin, Texas in September, our Founder and CEO, George Coloni, kicked off the event by declaring that “GenAI is the most significant technology storm of the last 40 years.” So, it’s no surprise that in this year’s Forrester predictions, our crystal ball sees a lot of change in 2024 driven by GenAI. Forrester’s September 2023 Artificial Intelligence Pulse Survey revealed that 62% of companies are either experimenting (29%) or expanding (33%) with generative AI. These companies are also putting significant investment and technology budgets behind their efforts, with more than 45% devoting more than 5% of funding to AI capabilities.

The technology behind generative AI and the pace of its progress are very important for technology executives to understand and keep pace with in the coming year. However, to get the most out of AI, you must consider more than just the technology. You will need to fundamentally modernize your entire technology strategy and give your organization and operations a tremendous boost. To help you do that, here’s a glimpse of our predictions, showing what we think will happen for technology leaders in 2024:

Despite clear calls to action, only 10% of technical executives will get right to “development.” While most advanced companies have prioritized growth, many of them lag in execution due to disconnected systems and lack of leadership support. Accelerate your growth engine by connecting technology investments to business outcomes while engaging every leader in your organization with data or technology demands. AI will be central to every interaction.

Twenty percent of technology executives will turn to shadow HR to advance talent acquisition.

As the shelf life of technology skills becomes shorter and emerging skills become harder to find, technology leaders are turning to their human resources for help in redrafting job descriptions, using skills assessments, and developing upskilling paths. Partners will look forward to it, all based on data-driven skill intelligence technologies. Unfortunately, they will find that these efforts are falling short. The most frustrated tech leaders will take talent into their own hands – creating “shadow HR”. Tech executives will look for partners to bridge the AI ​​gap as 50% fail to master it internally. Gaining the knowledge and skills to leverage GenAI, rapid engineering, scenario prioritization, and deploying new AI-infused applications will drive technology executives directly to their service providers. Vendors like Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are already investing heavily in these practices to provide technical teams with the skills, alliances and tools needed to get the most out of their AI investments. Savvy tech executives will recognize that this AI movement is an opportunity to rethink external relationships and work to find a healthy balance between overly dependent outsourcing and co-innovation partnerships.

This blog was written by VP, Director of Research Matthew Guarini and it originally appeared Here,