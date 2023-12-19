Tech leaders predict key trends for 2024

2023 has been a tumultuous year for the tech sector, including job cuts, VC funding challenges, and concerns about the impact of AI on society. As we approach 2024, the North’s key tech leaders are sharing their insights and predictions on upcoming trends and developments.

Developing reliable AI for real-world challenges

In 2024, the tech industry is expected to focus more on developing reliable technology solutions that solve real customer challenges. Large Language Models (LLM) and digital assistants are set to reshape people’s interactions with software in both personal and business spheres. Businesses are increasingly adopting AI technology to streamline operations and reduce manual tasks. However, the success of this transformation depends on the ability of users to trust AI to perform their tasks efficiently and safely. To ensure that AI fulfills its potential, collaboration between AI developers and users is essential. The North East, with its world-class engineering talent and investment in AI data center infrastructure, plays a key role in promoting the development of trusted AI.

Cloud-Stream Video Gaming and AI in Entertainment

The video game industry is set for significant changes in 2024. Cloud-stream delivery of games is expected to become the standard, eliminating the need for dedicated gaming PCs or consoles. This shift toward cloud gaming will likely lead to subscription-based models similar to streaming services for movies. Additionally, AI and extended reality (XR) technologies will enhance the gaming experience, making virtual characters and online players appear more human. Advances in photorealistic computer-generated imagery (CGI) will bring us closer to realizing science-fiction visions, making everyday gaming more entertaining and engaging.

AI integration in healthcare and business

The integration of AI in healthcare is set to take off in 2024. AI-powered diagnostic tools and personalized treatment plans will become mainstream, providing more accurate diagnoses and customized treatments. This change not only enhances patient care but also streamlines health care management. In the business world, AI-powered analytics will become prominent, helping companies interpret large amounts of data to make strategic decisions.

AI revolution in retail, hospitality and logistics

The impact of AI on various industries including retail, hospitality and logistics is set to accelerate in 2024. The Internet of Things (IoT) is generating huge amounts of data in these areas, paving the way for AI to play an important role. Supermarkets are already using AI to solve challenges such as theft reduction, stock management optimization and power consumption efficiency. In the logistics sector, AI is increasing security by identifying risky behaviors and optimizing access controls. As AI is shaping the future of logistics and supply chain management, businesses must ensure they have the necessary network infrastructure to support these transformative technologies.

The rise and challenges of quantum computing

Quantum computing, often seen as the next wave of computational innovation, is expected to make significant progress in 2024. Quantum computers work using subatomic particles called qubits, which provide the ability to solve complex problems faster and more efficiently than traditional computers. However, quantum computing faces challenges, including the need for extremely low temperatures to function and cybersecurity risks. Nevertheless, major players such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft are investing heavily in quantum computing, and its applications are expected to expand beyond small-scale projects, eventually becoming an integral part of everyday life.

IoT and sustainability in buildings and utilities

2024 will witness further development of smart buildings and water utilities. Sustainability is a growing priority for businesses, especially in light of the energy crisis. IoT sensors will play an important role in collecting data to monitor building performance, occupancy and resource consumption. In the water utility sector, smart metering will continue to proliferate, providing communities with water consumption information for accurate billing and environmental impact analysis.

Electricity transition and net zero initiative

The transition from fossil fuels to electricity is a significant opportunity for businesses in the North. Electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, renewable energy and battery storage are key growth areas of the economy, contributing to decarbonization and cost savings. With substantial support from the UK Government, more than £4 billion is expected to be invested in net-zero infrastructure in the North. This transformation will play an important role in achieving sustainability goals and addressing environmental concerns.

AI, Generative AI and Machine Learning

AI and machine learning technologies have already made significant inroads in various industries, especially retail. In 2024, the focus will shift to Generative AI (GenAI), which creates different types of content such as text, images and audio. GenAI, while offering immense possibilities, also raises ethical and moral considerations. Additionally, big data will continue to be leveraged to create personalized shopping experiences, and automation will enable businesses to reduce human error and accelerate product launches. The use of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) will increase, thereby enhancing the consumer experience. Chatbots will be employed to improve the purchasing process, and headless and API-driven ecommerce will provide greater flexibility and scalability.

sustainability integration into technology

The tech industry is under increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact. Leaders are recognizing the importance of integrating sustainability into every aspect of their operations, from technology infrastructure powered by renewable energy to carbon-neutral web hosting. Adopting eco-friendly solutions is important not only to address environmental concerns but also to build sustainable businesses that can stand the test of time.

Alternative Technical Education Path

As competition for tech talent intensifies, individuals entering the tech industry are expected to seek alternative education pathways such as tech bootcamps to enhance their skills. These intensive programs focus on specific technology areas, helping individuals acquire practical skills quickly. Employers are also likely to adopt non-traditional avenues to attract and retain talent in the face of global competition.

2024 promises to be a year of significant advancements in technology across a variety of sectors. AI will continue to be a driving force with a focus on trust, ethics, and integration into everyday life. Quantum computing, IoT, sustainability, and alternative technical education pathways will also shape the tech landscape in the coming year. Technology leaders are prepared to navigate these changes and harness the potential of emerging technologies for the benefit of society and business.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com