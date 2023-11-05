Tech layoffs return with a vengeance, internet collapses in Gaza and Apple hosts Halloween event techcrunch

Hello, friends, welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s regular newsletter covering the past week’s events in the tech sector. Judging by the NYC weather outside my window, winter has finally arrived – and a kind of winter may be descending upon the tech industry too, as it unfortunately turns out.

This edition of YR covers the tech layoffs coming back with a vengeance, the decline in internet access in Gaza, everything that was announced during Apple’s Halloween event, and the hack of CCleaner’s customer database. Also on the roster are WeWork filing for bankruptcy, Anthropic raising $2 billion from Google, Costco selling surveillance equipment, and a 56% decline in the valuation of

The layoff is back: For his column this week, Haje writes that, despite signs of economic recovery and predictions of avoiding a recession, tech companies continue to lay off workers. Experts suggest that although macroeconomics are improving, the recovery process remains slow – causing many companies to prepare for a long period of slowdown.

Gaza internet collapsed: The infrastructure in Gaza is crumbling as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues. Last Friday, Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Palestinian internet service and telecommunications providers NetStream and PalTel had collapsed, resulting in a “complete or near-complete” internet blackout in the area.

Apple Event Recap: In lighter news, Apple announced several new products during its Halloween event this week, including an updated MacBook Pro, iMac and the M3, its latest in-house chip family. Among other notable things, Apple removed the Touch Bar on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and upgraded the iMac’s screen with a 4.5K Retina display and a six-speaker system that supports both Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

CCleaner hacked: The maker of the popular desktop optimization app CCleaner has confirmed that hackers stole scores of personal information, including names and contact information, about its paying customers following a data breach in May. In an email sent to customers, General Digital, the multinational software company that owns CCleaner, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer tool.

WeWork bankruptcy imminent: According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, WeWork is on the verge of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey. If WeWork does indeed file, it shouldn’t be a shock to close followers of the flexible workspace provider, writes Mary Ann — WeWork warned in its second-quarter earnings in August that “the company’s ability to continue “Substantial doubt exists about its ability.” going concern.”

Anthropic raises billions of dollars: Google has reportedly invested $2 billion in Anthropic, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI executives, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal comes on the heels of Amazon’s $4 billion commitment to Anthropic. As Devin reports, this is the latest in a developing proxy war between rival tech giants with a limited number of AI champions.

Costco keeps selling spy cameras: Two US lawmakers this week asked retail giant Costco why it continues to sell surveillance equipment made by Lorex despite warnings of cybersecurity risks and links to human rights abuses. A bipartisan letter sent on October 31 by Representative Christopher Smith (R-NJ, 4th) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said that Costco’s continued sales of Lorex products is “all the more puzzling” because It has many retail outlets. Competitors have long stopped selling the technology.

X’s evaluation is zero: X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is valuing itself at $19 billion, according to internal documents obtained by Fortune. When Elon Musk bought the company a year ago this week, he paid about $44 billion — or $54.20 per share — for the microblogging platform. Amanda says that internal valuations show that the value of

equity This week featured Marissa Warren, co-founder and managing partner of Alivia Ventures, which invests in startups based in the US and Australia that have at least one female founder and helps her portfolio companies tackle new markets. Is available.

But found, the crew spoke to Abhi Ramesh, CEO and founder of Misfits Market, a grocery startup that sells surplus and unwanted produce directly to consumers who don’t mind strange-looking foods. He talked about how Ramesh started the company in his apartment, handling every aspect from personally purchasing unwanted produce from farms to storing the food to packaging and shipping — all while trying to run the website and raise money. Handled.

And chain reaction A recap of the end of the trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces seven charges related to fraud and money laundering.

“Unicorns” come full circle: Alex writes about how, about ten years ago, Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee wrote a column for TechCrunch that brought the term “unicorn” to the world. Lee’s column helped the world categorize startups in a new way — but it was also a sign of things to come.

Making wind energy cheaper: Tim reports on Airloom, a startup that aims to halve the cost of wind power with a new turbine design that’s oriented vertically as opposed to horizontally.

A game accelerator: Ron covers Comcast’s relatively new sports-startup-focused accelerator, the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, which seeks out startups that can bring innovation to Comcast’s sports league partners, while giving young firms access to Comcast’s media resources. Are – and the sports leagues themselves.

