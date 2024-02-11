Tech companies have shed 34,000 jobs since the beginning of the year as they turn to AI.

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

Tech companies have eliminated 34,000 jobs this year as they transition their workforces to invest in new areas like generative artificial intelligence to power their next phase of growth.

Microsoft, Snap, eBay and PayPal have eliminated hundreds or thousands of roles since the beginning of January, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks industry layoffs. A total of 138 tech companies have laid off employees this year.

The losses are lower than at the start of 2023 when Big Tech groups including Meta, Amazon and Microsoft exited their roles following a period of overinvestment during the pandemic. A total of 263,000 jobs were cut in the tech sector in 2023, data from Layoffs.fyi shows.

Analysts said the latest wave of layoffs shows that companies are shuffling their resources to invest in new areas like generic AI, while also showing shareholders a continued focus on cost discipline. .

Tech companies were evaluating their workforce and concluding “We have a bunch of dead wood. And if we had a smaller organization we could do more,” said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill. “Layoffs will continue and may get worse. It has become contagious.”

Daniel Kume, associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, said companies are reevaluating priority areas for investment and cutting positions in expensive but non-core divisions, such as Amazon’s Twitch video streaming platform, which has Hundreds of jobs were eliminated this year.

Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google parent Alphabet and music streaming service Spotify are among the companies that have signaled plans to strike such a balance this year.

“We need to become more efficient by prioritizing some existing things, but we also need to invest in some new ones,” Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek said this month.

Last year’s sweeping cost cuts followed the realization that the shift to a more digital-first lifestyle could not last beyond the pandemic, a period when tech companies went on a massive hiring spree.

“Anyone working in tech or games right now is worried to some degree about layoffs, either for themselves or for someone they know,” said Autumn Mitchell, a quality assurance tester at ZeniMax, a Microsoft video game subsidiary. ” “You see a company announce layoffs and think ‘Come on, who’s going to be there next week?’”

The beginning of the year, when companies set out their plans for the next 12 months, is often a time of disproportionate job cuts, Keoum said.

This year’s losses appeared to be more strategic than seasonal: 2022 and 2023 saw the “right size” of the workforce after the pandemic, but cuts in 2024 have coincided with “active hiring,” Keoum said.

Meta, which has cut more than 20,000 jobs by the end of 2022 — as investors complain about billions of dollars being spent building the “metaverse” — said this month that net headcount growth for the year would be “minimal.” There will be, even if it will involve “significant investment in generic AI” which will include securing talent.

Meanwhile, enterprise software company SAP unveiled a “company-wide transformation” in January that will include cutting about 8,000 jobs as the company increases its focus on AI. The company said its headcount at the end of 2024 will be “similar to current levels”. SAP’s announcement shows that this is not a net job loss; It’s more reskilling,” said TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood.

Loss-making photo-messaging company Snap announced this month that it would cut a tenth of its global workforce as it struggles to recover from the downturn in digital advertising.

But the SNAP example was “a response to the existential crisis of whether they’ll be around for two years or so,” Qum said. “When we talk about Amazon, Meta, Google, these are very different types of layoffs.”

Source: www.ft.com