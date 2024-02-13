Tech CEO calls for boycott of Tesla over self-driving capabilities in Super Bowl ad campaign

cnn – New York (CNN) – Tech entrepreneur Dan O’Dowd, a staunch critic of Tesla, isn’t hitting the brakes on his campaign against the automaker’s self-driving software.

O’Dowd’s “The Dawn Project”, which says it seeks to make software systems safer for humanity, is airing two commercials during the Super Bowl, asking consumers to do a similar thing during last year’s Super Bowl. The campaign follows calls for a boycott of the electric automaker’s products and stock. ,

“Buying either puts money in (Tesla founder) Elon’s (Musk’s) pocket and funds his dangerous self-driving experiments,” a spokesperson for the Dawn Project told CNN on Sunday.

“Tesla has repeatedly failed to address failures in its flawed self-driving software,” O’Dowd said in a statement Sunday. “When you buy a new Tesla you are funding and enabling Elon Musk to put a dangerous, incomplete product on our public roads… We owe it to Tesla and Elon Musk to do the right thing and get their faulty software off our roads. Tried to put pressure on him for removal. However, it seems like the only thing that will pressure Tesla and Elon Musk to do the right thing is refusing to give them their money.

Tessa has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Last year, the group produced an ad that showed Tesla vehicles that were using the full self-driving feature. In a series of video tests by The Dawn Project, cars drive over a child-sized dummy and a simulated child in a stroller at a school crosswalk.

“Two months after our ad aired, a child was hit while getting off a school bus,” O’Dowd told CNN in a phone interview. “This is completely intolerable. Why wouldn’t Tesla turn off its self-driving features on roads it knows are not safe? “This one thing will save lives and it won’t cost Tesla anything.”

O’Dowd is the president and CEO of Green Hills Software, a Santa Barbara, California-based software company. In 2022, he launched an unsuccessful bid for the US Senate, running solely on the issue of Tesla’s automated driving software.

According to Tesla’s owner manual, Tesla’s driver assistance features like Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving are “designed to further reduce the driver’s workload and make common tasks like changing lanes or parking easier.” But O’Dowd said The Dawn Project has “hundreds of hours of video” that shows the malfunctioning features in various road conditions.

An entire section of the Tesla owner’s manual lists the limitations and warnings associated with these programs. For example, on hills, on roads with sharp turns, in direct sunlight, or when shadows obstruct lane markings, the autosteer function is “particularly unlikely to work as intended”.

The company’s full self-driving system is still officially in the developmental “beta” program. No Tesla vehicles on the market are capable of driving themselves and the company has warned drivers that none of its self-driving programs make its cars fully autonomous.

The full self-driving feature is likely to malfunction in cases where multilane turns are required, on winding roads, in construction areas, and in “interactions with pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users,” according to the owner’s manual. alert. “Always be ready to take immediate action. Failure to follow these instructions may result in damage, serious injury, or death.

The Dawn Project’s ads this year include “actual crash footage of victims of Tesla’s self-driving software,” the group said in a news release. According to The Dawn Project, the clip allegedly shows two separate incidents involving Tesla cars with activated Autopilot features. In the first, a vehicle collides with a semitrailer truck at an intersection. In another, a vehicle flies through a stop sign and hits a parked car.

“Tesla shies away from liability in Autopilot accidents by pointing to a note buried in the owner’s manual that states Autopilot is only safe on the freeway,” the ad says.

The second ad points to an incident where “a self-driving Tesla plowed into a stopped school bus,” injuring a child. “Yet, Tesla does nothing,” the ad continues.

O’Dowd told CNN that Don’s Project’s Super Bowl ad last year sparked conversations about Tesla’s self-driving capabilities. The goal this year, he said, is to raise consumer awareness to the point where they work with their wallets.

“The default now is to be worried and nervous,” O’Dowd said. “Compared to two years ago, the reaction was: ‘This is the greatest new technology!’ But we’re not at the point yet where people are saying this product shouldn’t be on the street. We need to convince people that they’re buying a product that doesn’t work.”

A spokesperson for The Dawn Project told CNN that this year’s campaign cost $552,000, slightly less than the group’s $598,000 ad buy at the last Super Bowl. Ads will also run in fewer and smaller media markets. Last year, The Dawn Project aired its ads in Washington, D.C. and the capitals of highly populated states: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Tallahassee, Florida; Albany, New York; and Sacramento, California. This year, the ads will be seen again in Dover, Delaware as well as Washington, DC; Traverse City, Michigan; and Santa Barbara, California.

According to O’Dowd, The Dawn Project set aside a large budget this year, anticipating that they would purchase advertising space in Sacramento. However, according to a spokesperson for The Dawn Project, CBS Sacramento refused to air its commercials, stating that “commercials advocating a social cause/issue are not allowed.”

CBS Sacramento has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

A Dawn Project spokesperson said, “We are running it in fewer areas, but have doubled the airtime this year with two commercials instead of one.” Washington “gets the biggest focus because it’s the home of politicians and federal regulators.”

O’Dowd said the Traverse City ad buy was chosen because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lives in the area, and Delaware was chosen because it is President Joe Biden’s home state. Biden has a private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tesla and Musk have long been the subject of federal investigations over the automaker’s Autopilot features. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating crashes involving Tesla vehicles using various driver assistance features, including a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles at the scene of other crashes.

In December, Tesla recalled nearly all of its 2 million cars that were equipped with the Autopilot feature following a two-year investigation by NHTSA into nearly 1,000 crashes. The agency said the Autopilot system could give drivers a false sense of security and could be easily misused in certain dangerous situations when Tesla’s technology may be unable to safely navigate the road. Tesla released an over-the-air software update to limit the use of Autopilot’s Autosteer feature if a driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate that they are able to resume control of the car when the feature is turned on. Are ready for.

