Tech bosses hope driverless car law will clear path for UK software industry

When the Commons door is slammed in the face of the Lady Usher of the Black Rod this week, it will be a momentous day in the 662-year history of the job. Sarah Clarke, the current holder of the House of Lords role, will open formal proceedings at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, which will see Charles III deliver his first King’s Speech, marking the beginning of a crucial legislative period.

Given that the parliamentary session could be cut short at any time by Rishi Sunak calling a general election, businesses and lobbyists will be working hard to get the long-delayed legislation passed. Among a list of about 25 bills, King is expected to announce the government’s intention to legislate in areas that are important to businesses, including housing, energy infrastructure, pension reform, driverless cars and media regulation.

Beyond business, legislation is expected to create an independent regulator for football clubs and their ownership, such as rules banning “zombie-style” knives and machetes, and tougher laws on crime and prison sentences.

Business leaders are keen to see the speech used to unify the political will behind supporting industry – not least because of the big gifts to companies in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement on 22 November. Not expected to attend. The British Chambers of Commerce has called for a Skills Bill, legislation to support international trade digitally, support for small businesses to adopt technology and a Planning Bill that “pays greater attention to the needs of business”.

Perhaps the main recent concern for businesses has been artificial intelligence, an issue King himself addressed at last week’s AI Security Summit. His speech on Tuesday may indicate amendments to the data bill, but it is probably too early for a standalone AI bill. One hot tech area that is likely to be covered is driverless cars. A transport bill was announced in the Queen’s Speech last year, but has yet to be implemented.

The law will establish a new type of road user, determine how liability for accidents will be divided when there is no one behind the wheel, and give powers to issue fines. Gavin Jackson, chief executive of Oxa, one of the British companies working on driverless software, said the UK has not changed its road laws to this extent since the 1930s, and a bill would allow the domestic industry to grow .

He added: “Such a legal framework would allow us to prove the integrity of our software systems, including how safe, ethical and explainable our AI decision-making is – something we think will be essential for all self-driving technology. is important for companies.”

On the heels of the Energy Act passed last month, there has been discussion of an energy infrastructure bill, designed to accelerate connection to the electricity grid and decarbonize power generation. “This could also include legislation that would commit the government to oil and gas licensing in the future, which would pose a direct political challenge to Labor,” said Nikki da Costa of political consultancy Flint Global.

In Parliament, a cross-party group of MPs is pushing for reforms to the accounting industry to prevent a repeat of events such as the disastrous demise of outsourcer Carillion in 2018. They may be disappointed: long-delayed reforms, committed years ago, could slip ahead of the election.

But several stalled bills from the last session are moving towards law, including a ban on UK public bodies enforcing their boycotts on foreign countries and a tenant reform bill that would outlaw no-fault evictions. Landlords will also keep an eye on proposed legislation aimed at reshaping the leasehold system to give tenants more control.

Legislation tightening regulation on everything from vaping to video-on-demand platforms could also be included in the speech. A more left-wing law to regulate and license pedicabs – originating from London MP Nicky Aiken’s private member’s bill – could also be announced in an attempt to win votes in the capital.

Chevon Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The government should use the King’s speech as a powerful springboard to encourage more business investment.”

