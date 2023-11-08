The “Airbnb of EV charging” is offering free charging for launch week to drivers throughout Greater Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Buzz, the groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) charging technology mobile app, is pleased to announce its official launch today. Buzz is building a peer-to-peer shared network of home electric charging stations. Buzz’s approach is simple: EV owners who already have Level 2 chargers installed in their homes serve as “hosts” for their neighbors who also have an EV but no place to charge it .

By creating a community of “drivers helping drivers,” Buzz hopes to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a clean and sustainable future. For the 40% of Americans who rent their homes, the high installation cost of a Level 2 home charger means they won’t be able to access fast home charging. The same is true for most of the 25% of Americans who live in apartments. Buzz solves the problem of these “charging challenges” by providing fast and affordable reliable neighborhood charging to households in their neighborhoods. Additionally, Buzz “Hosts” can generate up to $400 of additional income per month by hosting EV charging at their home – helping to make installing Level 2 chargers more affordable.

Buzze is a local Arizona start-up with national ambitions to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and promote sustainable transportation options. Aaron Lieberman, a former Arizona state representative, is the founder and CEO of Buzz. The company’s initial geographic focus is the Greater Phoenix area, and Buzz already has more than 60 hosts in the Valley, from New River to Casa Grande and everywhere in between. In celebration of the launch, Buzz will be offering free EV charging at all host locations in the valley for the week ending November 15.

“Just this week, the city of Phoenix was honored with an EV City Award by Plug In America,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “That’s why we’re thrilled that a hometown company like Buzz is first launching its innovative model in Phoenix. I’m excited by Buzz’s focus on providing more charging options to renters and apartment dwellers, meeting that need.” “This will help while we work to expand the network. Public chargers.”

“Anyone who has driven an EV knows that these are amazing cars, and much cheaper to operate than their gas counterparts,” said Aaron Lieberman, president and CEO of Buzz. “But if we don’t address challenging charging needs, 40% of potential buyers will be locked out of the EV revolution. Buzz solves this issue, and our mission is to build a neighborhood network of EV chargers to help get people on the road. “One million EVs. When we do this, we will help remove 4.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air per year.”

The easy-to-use Buzz app shows a map of nearby Level 2 charging hosts for EV drivers to select and schedule their next charging appointment. At the time of the appointment, the driver will arrive at the host’s home to charge his vehicle. The Buzz app is able to measure the charge through the car’s telematics, and then settle the payment. Buzz then charges the driver, and compensates the host for the energy used, allowing them to earn extra income – even when they’re not home.

Across the country, EV adoption is growing rapidly, with EVs in the US expected to grow from 3 million in 2022 to more than 30 million over the next decade. Arizona is one of the top 10 states for EV adoption. Maricopa County, a region known for its growing population and technological advancements, is the perfect location for the launch of Buzz – accelerating the transition toward sustainable transportation in the county and country. Maricopa County residents can now join the EV revolution by downloading the mobile app available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play. To learn more about Buzz and its innovative service, visit: https://www.buzz.biz/.

Buzze leverages the power of the sharing economy and existing home charging infrastructure to provide fast, affordable and reliable charging solutions for EV drivers, while simultaneously creating new income streams for homeowners and reducing carbon emissions. . Buzz’s mission is to help get one million new EVs on the road by connecting EV drivers to a convenient network of shared charging hosts. Buzz was founded by former Arizona State Representative, Aaron Lieberman. For more information, visit: https://www.buzze.biz/.

