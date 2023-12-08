Teamsters union says UPS laid off about 35 newly unionized US workers

[1/2]Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks outside the UPS distribution center in Brooklyn, New York, US, on July 14, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The Teamsters union representing U.S. workers at United Parcel Service (UPS.N) said on Thursday it would respond to the dismissal of about 35 newly organized workers at the delivery company by filing unfair labor practice charges. Will give. And potentially striking.

About three dozen affected specialist and administrative workers at UPS’s Centennial Hub in Louisville, Kentucky organized with Teamsters Local 89 this fall, the union said.

UPS said in a statement that a small number of employees at its Louisville Centennial Hub are being laid off as it staffs business needs.

“UPS respects our employees’ rights to organize and we have not committed any unfair labor practices,” the company said.

Sean O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said in a statement that UPS fired those workers despite an independent arbitrator’s ruling and falsely claimed that their jobs should have been performed by management.

O’Brien, who represents about 340,000 UPS workers in a contract deal, said, “If UPS doesn’t step up, they will be on strike next time. Our union will not hesitate to take action and we will not back down.” Reached earlier this year.

UPS said its ratified contract covering Teamsters-represented workers remains intact.

“We are committed to working with the Teamsters to resolve this isolated matter with a reduced number of employees at Centennial,” UPS said. He said it does not expect disruption to its Louisville operations.

Reporting by Lisa Bartlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jamie Freed

Source: www.reuters.com