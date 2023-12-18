Teamsters authorize February strike at Anheuser-Busch cnn business

Peter Newcombe/Reuters

Anheuser Busch, Inc. World Headquarters in St. Louis, July 14, 2008.

About 5,000 Teamsters who work at Anheuser-Busch voted overwhelmingly on February 29 to authorize a strike if a new contract is not in place before the current contract expires.

The union members, who work at 12 U.S. breweries, represent more than a quarter of Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. workforce.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said, “The labor, talent and sacrifice of our members is what keeps Anheuser-Busch products on the shelves, and we are committed to receiving a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work. Is.” “If Anheuser-Busch executives can’t unite to negotiate a deal that respects workers, we will see them in the streets.”

The union said 99% of members voted Saturday to authorize the strike. Anheuser-Busch InBev said it was aware of the vote.

“We are committed to negotiating in good faith with the union to reach an agreement that recognizes and rewards the talent, commitment and drive of our employees,” the company told CNN in a statement.

Strike authorization votes – and overwhelming votes in favor of a strike – are an extremely common part of labor negotiations, as unions send signals that their members are prepared to strike if they do not agree to a deal. But most labor contracts are negotiated without the union following through on strike threats. For example, the Teamsters union authorized a strike by about 340,000 members at UPS, but reached an agreement to avert a walkout about a week before the August 1 strike deadline.

Strikes have become much more common in the past year. A database of work stoppages in the US by the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations shows that there were 70 strikes lasting more than a week by 100 or more workers in 2023, a 59% increase from the number of those significant strikes. Is. Term of 2022.

Unions have had significant success in negotiations – both in striking and in avoiding walkouts. Nearly 1 million union members contacted during the past 12 months have won immediate pay increases of 10% or more, according to a CNN analysis, with the majority of those gains coming during the past six months.

Many of these benefits went to companies that reported record- or near-record profits and could easily meet the union’s demands. Anheuser-Busch’s sales declined significantly over the past year due to controversy over its decision to use transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a social media promotion of its Bud Light brand, leading some to boycott it. conservative.

Bud Light would later lose the title of best-selling American beer The brand, and its total U.S. revenue per 100 liters, a key measure of beer sales, fell 13.5% in the third quarter.

In July, Anheuser-Busch InBev responded by cutting about 2% of its US workforce, Or about 400 posts. The company said the layoffs will not include employees like front line staff. ,Brewery and warehouse workers, drivers, and field sales, among others.” According to company filings, the 5,000 union members the Teamsters identified in their news release about the strike vote on December 31, That’s about 750 less than the number of Teamsters employed under the Anheuser-Busch contract through 2022.

