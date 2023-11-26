Team Vitality wins the BLAST Premier Fall Finals ‘CS2’ tournament

The Blast Fall Finals were awesome. Credit: Michael Konkol/Blast

Team Vitality has won the BLAST Premier Fall Finals Counter-Strike 2 tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark by defeating FaZe Clan 2–0 in the grand finals.

This win is the first major trophy for Vitality in Counter-Strike 2. Despite being the defending Major champions, after winning the Blast Paris Major at the beginning of the year, the team has had some unexpected roster changes in CS2, delaying their debut. game. This was their first major tournament with their new roster and it’s fair to say that they impressed and will be a tough team to beat going forward.

Map one of the Grand Finals was somewhat of a surprise, with Vitality handing out a crushing 13-3 victory over Vertigo. Despite the huge support from the crowd, FaZe never managed to take the lead and Vitality took advantage of their slow start to pick up a quick victory.

Map two on Nuke started off much better for FaZe, who won the first half 7-5, but Vitality soon tied it at 7-7. The teams then traded rounds fairly evenly at 11-11, but Vitality then won two rounds on the bounce to win the map and, importantly, the tournament.

Both teams finished on top of their groups in the early stages of the tournament, with FaZe defeating NiP and Cloud9 in Group A, and Vitality defeating Heroic and Complexity in Group B. This meant that both teams advanced directly to the semi-finals of the tournament. Where both the matches remained tied in all three games.

FaZe managed to take down Clan Complexity in a rematch of the first major CS2 finals at IEM Sydney. Unfortunately, this match was not as close as it ended up being, with FaZe winning maps one and three 13-10 and 13-7, however, they dominated Nuke where they lost 13-10 and 13-7 respectively. 5.

Vitality had a close match against Cloud9, who got off to a great start with a 1v5 ace clutch in the opening pistol round. The first map on Mirage would end in overtime before Vitality won 16–13. Cloud9 then bounced back on Nuke to win 13-9 and set up a crucial final map. However, Vitality proved to be better on the day and defeated Inferno 13–11 to book their place in the finals.

The win earned Vitality $200,000 for first place, while FaZe received $85,000 for second place. Complexity and Can9 both receive $40,000 for finishing in the top four.

Both teams will now compete in the BLAST Premier World Finals which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in mid-December and has a prize pool of $1 million.

For the 2024 season, the Blast has announced that the Spring finals will take place at London’s Wembley Arena, with tickets available now, while the Fall finals will return to Copenhagen later in the year.