Team Spirit becomes two-time champion by winning International 12

Team Spirit is now a two-time TI champion Credit: Valve

Team Spirit has won The International 12 Dota 2 tournament after defeating Gamine Gladiators 3–0 in the final. The win makes Team Spirit the first two-time champions of The International, after winning The International 10 in 2021.

The win now makes Team Spirit the second team to become TI champions twice after OG, who have won both TI8 and TI9. While OG did the double with the same lineup, the Team Spirit team saw some members leave and new members join between the two wins.

The finals were a matchup of the two favorites to advance to the tournament. Team spirit returns after a big win and impressive season at the Riyadh Masters. Gamine Gladiators, on the other hand, were looking to win a Grand Slam after winning all three DPC Majors throughout the year.

The first game of the finals saw some unusual selections, with both Gyrocopter and Beastmaster being selected. The former had not won a single game in TI after being selected five times, while the latter had a win rate of only 27% in the tournament. This showed that both teams were confident in their play and did not need to rely on most of the meta picks. However, one did a much better job than the other, with Beastmaster on Team Spirit giving them a somewhat easy win over Gamin Gladiators’ Greopter to go up 1-0.

Game two saw the teams revert to some more comfortable picks, with Team Spirit choosing Magnus for Magomed “collapse” Khalilov, a player-hero combination that was a major part of the team’s victory in TI10. Once again the combo proved unbeatable, finishing with another solid win with the Spirit leading 2–0 and reaching match point.

Game three saw teams pick more meta picks to dominate TI 12. Spirit had CK, Grimstroke, Tusk, and Spirit Breaker, while Gamin took Meurta, the most-picked hero in the tournament, with Pengo and AA. Gamine had built a solid lead in the midgame and looked to be in position to take the game away from Spirit. But some big kills turned the game and ultimately gave Spirit their third map win to become TI champions.

Despite a significant reduction in the prize pool compared to previous years, Team Spirit still walked away with at least $1,413,785. However, the bottom position is where you really see the small prize pool, as Gamine Gladiators only take home $376,954. LGD Gaming took third place and received $251,372, while Azure Ray took fourth place with $172,753.

After a disappointing event last year, The International 12 has improved drastically and will go down as one of the best TIs in history. The CGI around the field looks incredible and really added to the production, while the in-game action is top notch. As you would expect the English broadcast talent has been excellent, notably Austin “Cap” Walsh and Avery “SVG” Silverman who competed in the finals and Natalie “Nattia” Mahoney who was the first time TI main event host. A brand new Dota 2 hero was also announced at the event who looks pretty awesome. Hopefully, TI13 will be just as good, despite the lack of DPC.