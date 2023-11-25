The biggest uproar on Thanksgiving was at the White House: President Biden’s campaign released a guide for “responding to crazy MAGA nonsense” for the holiday — which served up a hot plate of its own nonsense.

The first on the list was “The economy was better under Trump!” – Team Biden claims this is “false,” countering: “Inflation is the lowest it has been in two years, the economy is growing, and unemployment has been below 4% for the longest stretch on record.

“Just look at your Thanksgiving costs compared to last year – gas prices: cheaper. Turkey: Cheap. Eggs: Cheap.”

Last What the Democrats need to remind everyone about is the prices of food and gas.

The trick here: comparing prices Last year And inflation from two years ago — that is, on Biden’s watch.

As a refresher: The average cost of a gallon of gas in 2020 was $2.19. It will become $3.27 in 2023.

And according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, gathering your Thanksgiving feast this week was 30% more expensive than in 2020.

It is beyond pathetic that the Bidenites imagine they can gaslight the public like this — and terribly telling: They have no better idea than to try to deceive the public (as well as all Endless “ultra-MAGA” name-calling and “threats to democracy” rumblings).

Every time Americans fill their tanks or fridges they see the truth.

A recent poll showed that 33% of respondents believe Biden’s policies have “hurt the economy a lot,” and 82% said their biggest financial stressor was price increases.

Only 14% believed Biden had made them better.

Because Biden has Nothing To offer voters a lower price on eggs than last year, when overall inflation is still Well above pre-Joe levels and mortgage rates are out of sight.

How about actually addressing the country’s needs, Democrats, and quit the gaslighting on stovetops this holiday season?

Source: nypost.com