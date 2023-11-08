Teaching photography to veterans improves entrepreneurship Professor’s outlook on life – Newsroom

Alec Johnson is carrying an experienced person on his shoulders to take photos.

As the yellow leaves fall, Opus College of Business Associate Professor Alec Johnson guides students who pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in the Opus College of Business. However, in late summer, he uses photography to help military veterans recover amid the towering Grand Tetons of Wyoming.

Johnson’s love of photography led him to Honoring Our Veterans, a non-profit organization that strives to improve the lives of combat-injured veterans by engaging them in art and nature activities that improve their physical, cognitive, Strengthens emotional and social functioning.

A fellow volunteer Johnson met at a different photography workshop recruited him to participate in Honoring Our Veterans, and he immediately said yes.

Saying yes was not without doubts. Johnson says he wonders how he can give them the understanding they need without knowing their experiences. However, he quickly overcame that fear and has been one of the instructors for a one-week photography workshop since 2018.

He glows when describing the honors given to our veteran participants. For Johnson, they are also his teachers.

“None of us will ever understand what those people went through,” he said. “But you can take five or six of them who have never met each other before, bring them together, and they know each other.”

Honoring Our Veterans provides a special kind of therapy by creating a community for participants.

“With his expertise in the field and his calm demeanor, Alec is able to build meaningful relationships with experienced participants. Veterans look to them for advice and guidance,” said Sandy Sandberg, executive director of Honoring Our Veterans. “Alec’s involvement with the Giants doesn’t end at the conclusion of the week. Many participants stay in touch with him and contact him on a regular basis as they continue to improve their photography skills.”

When considering volunteering, Johnson said many people are motivated by a “desire to make a difference.” This is not his motivation.

“I never think about it that way. With the Giants, I just want to be useful,” Johnson said. “It’s not about me.”

Last year, Johnson tutored an 80-year-old Vietnam veteran. Johnson recalled him describing the experience: “He stood up and told everyone that at last he felt as if he had just come home.”

Johnson’s eyes filled with tears. “That’s a very powerful thing to say.”

Johnson, a St. Thomas faculty member in the Schultz School of Entrepreneurship since 2001, enjoys being able to combine teaching with shaping future leaders and entrepreneurs.

Interacting with the Tommies also energizes them, thanks to the creativity and spirit of the students.

Alec Johnson poses with a camera on the St. Paul campus. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“It’s always new, fresh and challenging,” Johnson said. “I get to participate in their journey, their dreams.”

A genuine enthusiasm for participating in the journeys of others defines the Schulze School professor. Johnson believes in facilitating and guiding students towards innovation and learning, rather than simply telling people what to do.

“Classes provide an opportunity to develop and test concepts,” Johnson said. “College is as good a time as any to start a business.”

An entrepreneur himself, Johnson has built a successful business photographing architecture, outdoor spaces, and automobiles.

Johnson said, “The transportive value of an image is what attracted me to photography.” “It can take you to a different place.”

Reflecting on his roles ranging from adjunct professor to business owner to artist and volunteer, Johnson has one piece of advice for Tommies: “Be curious.” Clearly, it is advisable that Johnson pay attention to this himself.

Source: news.stthomas.edu