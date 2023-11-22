Teachers will have to provide ‘work experience’ to give career advice to students

An engineering tutor helps a student

Teachers will need to undertake work experience to help provide careers advice to their pupils.

Next year, more than 1,000 teachers will step out of the classroom and into the boardroom as part of a government-funded scheme, Teacher Encounters.

The program includes work with over 200 companies across the country such as Rolls-Royce, film special effects company Framestore, Pinewood Studios and Siemens.

Of the nearly 300 teachers who participated in the first program, which included brief visits to companies, 93 percent said they welcomed the industry experience and wanted more, while 78 percent said it helped them improve their subject knowledge. Teaching has improved.

The scheme allows teachers to see how businesses work first-hand, as well as learning more about career paths such as apprenticeships for their pupils.

‘Teachers are making amendments in their curriculum’

A study by the University of Derby also found that 91 per cent reported that they felt more confident talking about careers with their students.

Joe Higgins, chief executive of the Dudley Academies Trust, which took part in the scheme with manufacturing company Thomas Dudley, said: “Because of the programme, we are seeing our teachers in classrooms revising their curriculum, taking into account what they do. We see his commitment and passion for it.” ‘Teaching and young people are really interested, because it’s so relevant to careers and the workplace.’

Ollie de Botton, chief executive of the Careers & Enterprise Company, said: “This new study provides powerful evidence of the benefits of linking the worlds of business and education and giving teachers meaningful encounters with employers.

“Great, these meetings inspire teachers, students and employers. Teachers can see first-hand how local businesses work, including pathways such as apprenticeships. When teachers bring these insights into their lessons, connecting learning to workplace knowledge, students can benefit. And employers can learn more about the workforce of the future.

“This program brings career education into the mainstream of school and college life. “It builds on the passion we know we have from businesses to better support schools and teachers to help students take their best next step.”

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com