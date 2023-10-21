Oct. 20—PINE GROVE—Jordan Zerbe quietly listened to teachers complain about being underpaid and unappreciated before deciding to speak up at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Zerbe, a senior at Pine Grove Area High School, apologized to the board for not being better informed, but said she felt compelled to speak out.

“All my favorite teachers are leaving,” she said, adding that she’s tired of walking in and out of classrooms and seeing decorations taken off the walls. “I don’t feel comfortable anymore.”

One student’s emotional message outlined the purpose of the meeting, which focused on the glaring teacher shortage in Pine Grove schools.

Like many school districts, Pine Grove is experiencing difficulty recruiting and retaining teachers.

Dave Frew, chairman of the school board’s finance committee, said 18 teachers and administrators have left the district since the end of the 2022-23 school year.

He said the district currently has vacancies for eight certified teachers. Teachers’ subjects are taught by teachers with certified substitute or emergency certification.

In an effort to promote staff, the district proposed offering sign-on bonuses and incentives for recruiting teachers.

The meeting agenda included a provision to pay a $5,000 sign-on bonus when qualified professional employees are hired. Another provision would give teachers on staff a $2,500 bonus for hiring a new teacher.

At the request of the Pine Grove Area Education Foundation, the teachers union, the school board presented both provisions for further study.

Union members suggested that the bonus money be used to increase salaries of staff teachers instead of recruiting new teachers.

The district and teachers union signed a four-year contract earlier this year. A union member who addressed the board said the contract was approved by a slim margin.

State of crisis

During the comment period, which lasted more than an hour, about 10 teachers drew attention to what some said was a crisis situation.

A teacher with 15 years of experience said there isn’t a teacher in the district who doesn’t feel burned out, underappreciated and disrespected.

Rebecca Pugh, a middle school music and chorus teacher, said the starting salary in the school district where she lives is $2,000 more than she earned after spending 13 years at Pine Grove.

“We are in crisis,” she said. “Teachers are leaving, and more teachers are going to leave.”

High school social studies teacher Kyler Burke said the urgency of the situation was discussed at a school board workshop session Tuesday.

“There are no concrete plans,” he said. “Our students are suffering.”

Burke, a Pine Grove native, said he would leave the district if no changes were made by the end of the school year.

The board’s policy, generally adopted in other districts, is that members do not respond to statements made during the public comment period.

Frew, a board member for nearly 14 years, addressed the salary issue during an interview Friday morning.

On average, Pine Grove’s pay scale is around the midrange compared to other county districts, he said.

While Pine Grove has paid off most of its debt, Frew said, the state index limits how much school districts can raise property taxes. This year, he said, the most Pine Grove could raise was $650,000.

Frew, chairman of the finance committee, insisted that the board negotiated in good faith.

“The economic environment we’re in impacts everyone,” he said. “The challenge is to find a path that is cost-effective for taxpayers and teachers.”

