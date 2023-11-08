Tea Burn Reviews: Does It Actually Work Know This Before Buy! (2023)

Tea Burn is a weight loss supplement that uses the power of tea to help you “effortlessly lose weight.”

By taking Tea Burn daily, you can purportedly incinerate fat from your hips, thighs, stomach, and butt without dieting or exercising and while whitening your teeth. Just add Tea Burn to your tea, then drink it.

Is Tea Burn yet another weight loss supplement scam? How does Tea Burn work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about this new weight loss supplement today in our review, but first a topical overview of the exciting new supplement Tea Burn:

Name: Tea Burn Description: Tea Burn is a safe, natural and patent-pending tea enhancing weight loss supplement that acts as a scientifically proven metabolism-boosting formula with a proprietary blend of natural ingredients for unparalleled fat burning results. Type: easy to open stick packages, individually wrapped, for daily oral consumption (30 pouches per package) Creator: John Barban Website: TeaBurn.com (only official TeaBurn website) Purpose: What if your favorite tea drink could instantly ignite your metabolism and put your body into full fat-burning mode for the rest of the day allowing you to enjoy all of your favorite foods, totally guilt-free, knowing you’re still automatically and effortlessly losing weight and incineration your most stubborn bad pockets from your hips, but belly back, under arms and thighs? Then that’s why Tea Burn was formulated for you. Ingredients: L-theanine Caffeine Green tea extract Coffee extract L-carnitine Chromium Dose: each 1 month supply comes with 30 single-serve packets per box totally tasteless, take with a morning cup of tea daily Features: all-natural non-GMO ingredients, free of gluten and soy no preservatives, binders, fillers, artificial colors, stimulants, or antibiotics men and women of all ages from 25 to 65 and on can enjoy the benefits of Tea Burn tea enhancer naturally electrifies your metabolism within seconds and keeps it in fat-burning mode no prescription required works with any type of regular tea, black tea, green tea, white tea, hot tea, iced tea or sweet tea, or even loose leaf, tea bags, pods or infusions, as well as your favorite Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts tea made in the USA at approved facilities that follow cGMP rules Benefits: efficiently burn stored fat by way of enhancing metabolism speed and efficiency release fat from your problem areas and deepest fat storages that are the most resistant effective appetite suppression to avoid overeating natural energy and sustained focus throughout your entire day (no crash, jitters or anxiety) Side Effects: no Tea Burn complaints from real customers have been filed zero known adverse reactions or negative side effects due to all natural ingredients list always seek guidance from a professional healthcare provider or licensed advisor is safety concerns arise as a result of using Results: the Tea Burn tea enhancing pouches will yield optimal results within three to six months of morning time use thousands have already witnessed the enjoyable metabolism boosting breakthrough of our lifetime Testing: every single batch of Tea Burn is tested by a third party lab to ensure industry-leading standards for purity, potency and quality state of the art audited facility that follows cGMP standards Customers: the official Tea Burn website showcases how dozens of submitted testimonials has actual video testimonials of real people using the product and sharing success stories about overcoming metabolic slowdown or hibernation Price: The cost of the Tea Burn on the official website is the lowest online: $49 for each pouch (1): 1-month 30 day supply (plus shipping fee) $39 for each pouch (3): 3-month 90 day supply (plus shipping fee) $34 for each pouch (6): 6-month 180 day supply (plus shipping fee) risk-free no questions asked 60-day money back guarantee refund policy Risks: The rise in Tea Burn popularity is improve but unfortunately has brought on serious counterfeit products are flooding the market trying to dupe unsuspecting consumers Avoid all the risky Tea Burn counterfeit by knowing the only place to purchase Tea Burn tea enhancer is on the official website, which has the lowest prices with big discounts Always avoid purchasing Tea Burn from marketplaces such as Amazon, Ebay or GNC to ensure buying the tested ingredients listed (and protected by the money back guarantee for any refund requests) Contact: easy to do refund process readily available customer service support no questions asked money-back guarantee Email: support@teaburn.com Phone: Clickbank customer support Where to Buy

What is Tea Burn?

Tea Burn is a weight loss formula available exclusively online through TeaBurn.com.

Tea Burn comes in the form of single-serve pouches. You pour each pouch into tea (or hot water, cold water, a shake, or any other beverage), then drink it daily to rapidly lose weight.

Unlike tea powders, however, Tea Burn is flavorless. You can mix it into anything to start losing weight. The formula contains all natural ingredients with no artificial colors or stimulants. It’s a simple, flavorless powder filled with proven weight loss ingredients.

By drinking Tea Burn daily, you can purportedly enjoy “the world’s first and only 100% safe and natural proprietary, patent-pending formula” that uses tea to speed up metabolism. According to the makers of Tea Burn, the tea will boost metabolism, reduce hunger, improve health, and help you lose weight – all with a simple and automatic process.

The ingredients in Tea Burn are specifically designed to complement the effects of tea. The formula contains caffeine, L-theanine, minerals, vitamins, and other ingredients that can boost the benefits of tea, making it easier to lose weight.

Tea Burn is priced at $49 per pouch and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Tea Burn Work?

It’s no secret that tea can help you lose weight and support overall health. Tea is one of the healthiest mainstream beverages in the world, and many people drink tea daily to support overall health and wellness.

With Tea Burn, you get the power of tea without the taste or color. Because Tea Burn is a colorless and tasteless powder, it’s easy to add to anything – including teas, hot and cold beverages, shakes, supplements, or anything else.

According to the manufacturer of Tea Burn, the supplement works by providing the following effects:

Electrify your metabolism

Torch away fat from problem areas, including your thighs, tummy, and other stubborn parts of your body

Reduce hunger

Give you incredible, all-day energy

Improve your health

Plus, Tea Burn works using a simple, hassle-free, automatic process. Instead of brewing tea daily, you can simply pour a packet of Tea Burn powder into any beverage, then drink it daily to enjoy the above effects.

Tea Burn Transforms Tea Into “Super Tea”

Although Tea Burn is flavorless, it transforms any tea you drink into a “super tea.” Each packet of Tea Burn contains additional vitamins, minerals, plants, herbs, and other natural ingredients to boost health, energy, and weight loss.

Here’s how the manufacturer describes the process of creating “super tea” using Tea Burn:

“Only Tea Burn has a patent-pending nutritional complex designed to amplify the incredible health benefits of tea while neutralizing the downsides…Instantly transforming your favorite tea into an absolute SUPER TEA…”

According to the makers of Tea Burn, that super tea will create “a much healthier, more beneficial and more rewarding experience” for your tea.

The more you drink Tea Burn, the more benefits you’ll enjoy. According to the manufacturer, you should take the tea for 90 to 180 days “to experience optimal results.” As you continue to drink Tea Burn daily, you’ll enjoy more impactful, life-changing results.

Tea Burn Helps Whiten Teeth

Tea Burn even claims to whiten your teeth. According to the official TeaBurn website, Tea Burn contains special compounds that neutralize the tannins in tea that stain your teeth.

People who drink tea daily may have yellow or discolored teeth. Tea is rich with tannins that stick to your teeth, leading to an unpleasant, discolored appearance.

According to the makers of Tea Burn, each packet of Tea Burn contains natural ingredients that target and neutralize these teeth staining tannins, giving you a noticeably whiter and brighter smile along with healthier-looking teeth.

Tea Burn Ingredients

The makers of Tea Burn do not disclose their list of ingredients or dosages upfront, making it difficult to compare Tea Burn to other superfood powders or fat burning supplements sold online today.

Nevertheless, the manufacturer claims the Tea Burn formula is “absolutely 100% natural, safe and effective.” The formula contains only natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plant extracts.

Here’s how the manufacturer explains the ingredients in Tea Burn:

“Tea Burn contains a proprietary, patent-pending formula of 100% natural ingredients that are designed to work synergistically with tea to ignite metabolism and to create the most ideal environment for fat-burning.”

Similar supplements sold online today contain caffeine, B vitamins, and other vitamins and minerals. Caffeine is a proven fat burning that can boost metabolism and increase weight loss. Tea already contains natural caffeine, and adding caffeine to your tea with Tea Burn can enhance the fat burning effects even further.

Based on sources cited on TeaBurn.com, the Tea Burn formula appears to contain some dosage of the following ingredients:

L-theanine

Caffeine

Green tea extract

Coffee extract

L-carnitine

Chromium

According to the manufacturer of Tea Burn, this unique combination of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and nutrients can accelerate weight loss results.

What Does Tea Burn Do?

Tea Burn contains a range of ingredients that enhance the effectiveness of the tea you’re drinking. Some of these ingredients add onto the natural ingredients in tea. If you’re drinking green tea, for example, then you’ll get more L-theanine, green tea extract, and caffeine when you drink Tea Burn.

Other ingredients in Tea Burn are not found naturally in any teas. Tea Burn appears to contain L-carnitine, coffee extract, and chromium, for example. Studies show these ingredients are crucial for weight loss, metabolism, and overall energy. By taking them with tea daily, you may be able to lose significant weight while enhancing the natural effects of tea.

To understand how Tea Burn works, it helps to break down the effects by ingredient:

Caffeine: Caffeine is naturally present in most teas, and you can find it in Tea Burn as well. Caffeine is the world’s most popular and most-used fat burner. Studies have shown that caffeine boosts metabolism, helping your body naturally burn more calories at rest. That means you can enjoy a caloric deficit without adjusting your diet and exercise habits. Many people drink caffeine daily for its weight loss benefits. By adding caffeine to your tea with Tea Burn, you could accelerate the fat burning benefits even further.

Amino Acids: Tea Burn contains two amino acids, including L-theanine and L-carnitine. Although they’re both amino acids, they work in different ways. L-theanine, for example, is a natural amino acid in green tea and other types of tea that appears to nullify the jitters, anxiety, and other unpleasant side effects associated with caffeine. Many people take caffeine and L-theanine daily in supplement form to enjoy the benefits of caffeine without the unwanted side effects.

Minerals: Tea Burn contains chromium, one of the most important minerals for weight loss and blood sugar management. Studies show that chromium plays a crucial role in keeping blood sugar stable. That’s why some doctors tell diabetics to take a chromium supplement. When your blood sugar levels are stable, you’re less likely to experience food cravings or hunger pangs that ruin your diet. By giving you chromium, Tea Burn can make it easier to stick to your diet goals.

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract is one of the most popular weight loss supplement ingredients available today. Green tea extract contains natural caffeine, but its true power comes from antioxidants like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which support healthy inflammation throughout the body. Numerous studies have linked the EGCG in green tea to weight loss, fat burning, and increased metabolism. By adding Tea Burn to any tea daily, you can enhance its fat burning, metabolism boosting effects.

Green Coffee Bean Extract: Tea, by nature, does not contain coffee extract. However, Tea Burn contains green coffee bean extract because of one specific ingredient: chlorogenic acid. Green coffee beans have high levels of chlorogenic acid, which has antioxidant effects. When you roast coffee beans, you lose most of this chlorogenic acid. That’s why many diet pills use green coffee bean extract instead. Plus, this chlorogenic acid works in tandem with the EGCG in green tea extract to accelerate weight loss results via antioxidant effects.

How to Take Tea Burn

Tea Burn is primarily designed to be taken with hot or cold tea. You mix the formula with hot or cold tea, then drink it daily to create a “super tea” with more significant health and weight loss benefits.

Here’s how the manufacturer of Tea Burn recommends taking the supplement:

“For best results, simply mix a single packet of Tea Burn into your tea each morning. Then enjoy your tea as normal with or without food.”

Tea Burn appears to contain caffeine, which is why you may want to take the supplement in the morning instead of in the afternoon or evening.

You can mix Tea Burn with other beverages, including shakes, water, and other beverages of your choice. However, the manufacturer claims that the ingredients are designed to work synergistically with tea to create the most ideal environment for fat burning, which is why you should take Tea Burn with tea.

Scientific Evidence for Tea Burn

The makers of Tea Burn claim that thousands of people have used their formula to lose weight, improve health, and enjoy other benefits. Although the formula has not been studied on its own, the makers of Tea Burn cite multiple studies on individual ingredients within Tea Burn proving it works as advertised.

In this 2011 study, researchers explored the use of green coffee extract as a weight loss supplement. Researchers found that across multiple studies, participants lost an average of 2.47kg more weight than a placebo. In other words, green coffee extract was linked to significant weight loss in multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, suggesting it can help you lose weight.

Caffeine has been linked to weight loss in multiple studies. One study showed that caffeine increased fat burning by 15% to 30% in lean people, while boosting fat burning by around 10% in obese people. The fat burning effects of caffeine appear to decrease with age, although they’re particularly noticeable in younger individuals.

One of the largest studies on weight loss and green tea was published in the International Journal of Obesity in 2009. Researchers analyzed dozens of trials on weight loss and green tea, concluding that the catechins in green tea “significantly decreased body weight” while maintaining weight loss over a certain period of time. The natural combination of EGCG, catechins, and caffeine in green tea led to significant weight loss results.

Taking too much caffeine is linked with jitters, anxiety, restlessness, and other unpleasant side effects. That’s why Tea Burn contains L-theanine, an amino acid linked to stress management. In this 2019 study published in Nutrients, researchers found that L-theanine helped with stress-related symptoms and cognitive functions in healthy adults. Many people take L-theanine and caffeine daily for either weight loss or cognition, as L-theanine has been shown to help with both.

Overall, Tea Burn contains a proven blend of ingredients. However, without knowing dosage information, ingredient sources, or the full list of ingredients, it’s difficult to compare Tea Burn to other weight loss supplements sold online today. It’s possible Tea Burn contains high and effective dosages of all listed ingredients, but with limited transparency, it’s hard to prove that claim upfront.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to TeaBurn.com, customers have lost significant amounts of weight by taking Tea Burn. One 49-year old claims she “dropped 42 pounds” after taking Tea Burn.

Plus, many of the customers quoted on TeaBurn.com claim to have lost weight without dieting, exercising, or exerting any effort whatsoever. Although some maintained a healthy diet and exercise routine, others claim to have eaten whatever they liked, exercised very little, and still lost weight.

Here are some of the weight loss stories shared through TeaBurn.com:

One 49-year old woman claims she lost 42lbs while taking Tea Burn and is “healthier”, her “cravings are gone” and she has “all day energy” that she has never experienced before in her life

Another 34-year old man claims he lost 37lbs by taking Tea Burn; he claims the tea caused his fat to start “melting right off”

One woman claims she lost 27lbs and 4 dress sizes and feels incredible after taking Tea Burn

A 48-year old man claims Tea Burn lowered his blood pressure and cholesterol and impressed his doctor at his last checkup; after struggling to lose weight and improve his health for years, that man started using Tea Burn and enjoyed the results

Another woman lost 6 inches from her waistline while taking Tea Burn

Overall, the makers of Tea Burn seem confident the supplement works as advertised to create rapid, powerful, and significant weight loss results in anyone who takes the formula.

Tea Burn Pricing

Tea Burn is priced at $49 for a one month supply (30 pouches). However, the price drops as low as $34 or $39 per month when ordering multiple boxes.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through TeaBurn.com:

1 Pouch: $49 + $9.95 Shipping

$49 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Pouches: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Pouches: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each pouch contains a 30 day supply of Tea Burn (30 pouches). The manufacturer recommends taking one pouch daily to lose weight and improve health.

Tea Burn Refund Policy

The makers of Tea Burn back up their product with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a refund within 60 days of your purchase if you did not lose a significant amount of weight with Tea Burn or if you’re unsatisfied with the supplement for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. You’ll need to ship any boxes (including empty pouches) back to the manufacturer to qualify for a refund, minus shipping and handling costs.

About Tea Burn

Tea Burn is manufactured by a company of the same name.

The makers of Tea Burn provide limited information about their ingredient sources, manufacturing location, medical advisory board, nutrition team, or other information about the supplement and how it works.

However, the company does claim to manufacture Tea Burn in the United States at a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved, and GMP-certified facility under strict, precise, and sterile manufacturing standards.

You can contact the makers of Tea Burn via the following:

Email: support@teaburn.com

Final Word

Tea Burn is a tasteless, dissolvable powder you can use to improve your health and lose weight, according to the manufacturer.

By mixing Tea Burn powder daily with tea, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, you can purportedly lose weight, whiten teeth, improve health, and enjoy other benefits without the hassle, taste, or teeth discoloration linked to drinking tea daily.

To learn more about Tea Burn and how it works, or to buy the powdered formula online today, visit the official website at TeaBurn.com.