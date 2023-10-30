TDCX continues European growth path with new Romanian office

Bucharest, Romania, October 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–TDCX (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, expanded its presence in Europe through its move to a larger campus in Romania. Has deepened. Located in the Green Court Campus in the northern part of Bucharest, the center of the most dynamic business district in the north of Bucharest, the campus boasts meeting spaces, recreational areas, a cafeteria and a cinema room for employees to enjoy movie nights together. Does.

TDCX Romania Country Director Daniel Meruta (first row, fifth from right) and staff settling into their new office space. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion of TDCX’s Romanian campus represents the company’s growth in the region and underlines its commitment to helping more clients take advantage of Europe as an outsourcing destination.

In just two years, TDCX Romania has doubled its headcount, serving clients in a variety of industries including automotive, e-sports, health-tech and software. In addition to serving existing customers and new mandates, the expanded Romania campus is a strategic investment that will better equip TDCX to meet future customer needs.

TDCX’s Romanian campus already has the capacity to provide support in 15 languages, thus being able to provide the kind of multilingual and personalized service that is necessary to serve Europe’s linguistically and culturally diverse market.

Ms. Sophie Chelmich, Executive Vice President, EMEA, TDCX, said, “Our campus in Bucharest is an important hub for our Europe operations. Romania is located in the heart of Europe, making it easy to collaborate with customers and partners across the continent. Its business-friendly environment, cost-effectiveness and skilled workforce make it a favorable location for outsourcing, and we see strong potential to expand our presence here. We look forward to growing our Romanian campus. Through our efforts, we will be able to attract interesting jobs that will pave the way for meaningful careers for our talents here.”

Contributing to the growth of Europe’s CX industry

The need for good CX is becoming increasingly important among European companies. Nearly nine in 10 (89 percent) of medium-sized and enterprise-level companies in Europe admit that CX innovation is needed to protect their business from competitors1.

This is confirmed by a report2 which states that there is scope to provide more personalized services to European customers. This involves enabling frictionless and conversational customer interactions on a single channel. Therefore brands must continuously invest and provide better experiences to retain their customers.

Mr. Daniel Meruta, Country Director, TDCX, said, “Today’s customers are better informed, better connected and more demanding than ever before. Therefore, it is important for brands to meet customer expectations, keep pace with technological innovations “And it’s becoming harder to hire talent.” It is necessary to increase customer satisfaction.

“As a specialist CX provider, we have a deep understanding of the elements required to deliver exceptional service and we have refined our approach through years of experience. With our focus and agility, technology with a human touch Our ability to balance innovation enables us to help our clients set up a CX team in less than three months, from setting up delivery models to hiring and training the necessary talent. process is involved, thus providing customers with the speed and efficiency they need to begin delivering their targets quickly.”

TDCX’s new Romanian campus is located within a LEED Platinum-certified building, in line with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability in its choice of buildings. It is easily accessible by public transport and has various amenities including a major shopping mall across the road.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformational digital CX solutions that enable world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, build customer loyalty and protect their online communities.

TDCX uses technology, human intelligence and its global footprint to help clients achieve their customer experience aspirations. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong presence in Asia make it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies looking to harness the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 18,700 employees across 30 campuses globally, notably in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey. And in Vietnam. For more information please visit www.tdcx.com.

