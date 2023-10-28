TD Jakes Foundation CEO Kelly Cornish Uplifts Black Businesswomen

By stacey jackson

Longtime diversity and inclusion executive Kelly Cornish is using her platform to change the conversation about how Black women approach corporate America and entrepreneurship.

The President and CEO of the TD Jakes Foundation is committed to her activism to elevate and advance Black women in the workforce at large.

“There is a trend for Black women to leave corporate America for a variety of reasons, including a lack of leadership support and recognition, while also feeling underrepresented in their roles in the workplace more than any other racial group,” Cornish said. washington whistleblower, “This is on top of their personal struggles where many are managing care, inadequate health advice, finances and access to the capital needed to advance and build generational wealth. We want to be part of the solution for these women.

A report of 2020 lean in showed that in corporate America only 1.6% of black women become vice presidents, and 1.4% of black women become executives. Cornish knows that in many cases, Black women are first-generation corporate America employees. “Many of us didn’t know this when we entered corporate America,” he said. The 54-year-old advises African-American women to become familiar with the mannerisms and customs of working in corporate America. She believes one area where black women lag behind in terms of corporate behavior is demanding higher wages. The CEO wants women to understand the power of effective networking and mentorship.

Breaking away from corporate America and turning to entrepreneurship can come with its challenges. However, Cornish empowers black women to take the leap and create something of their own. “You want to show the world what you can do. You want to move on from the company because you don’t want to be buried anymore,” she said. Finding capital is one of the challenges faced by business owners. The executive’s tips for obtaining capital include building strong relationships with bankers, securing investors, and opening up your network.

Through Cornish’s position at the TD Jakes Foundation, he is committed to inspiring young people to explore careers. “I want to work to make sure young girls get into careers and don’t become hourly workers,” she said. “We want to help them get out of poverty. Our leader, TD Jakes, is a maverick. He is ready to help people who want to better their lives.” Bishop Jakes, who is senior pastor of megachurch The Potter’s House, is confident in Cornish’s ability to lead the foundation as the team works to uplift communities and Working collectively to change lives.

Cornish has served as a diversity and inclusion executive for Wells Fargo, TD Bank Group, AmeriHealth Caritas, and the Children’s Museum of Philadelphia.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com