TCU ceremony honors new president, highlights university tradition

Pullin, former dean of the TCU Neely School of Business, Chancellor Victor J. The first president to serve under Boschini. He began his new role in February and is responsible for functions that support and enhance the school’s educational mission.

TCU described the investiture as “an honorable formal opportunity to acknowledge the great responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of a timeless institution and university, as well as to celebrate the first year of Pullin’s presidency.”

Pullin joined TCU in 2019 after serving as dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma, where he was also vice president. He is also a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at TCU.

He said that he feels honored to take up the new role.

“TCU’s vision of academic excellence and an unmatched student experience is a shared goal to which the entire Horned Frog community contributes,” he said. “I look forward to working with Chancellor Boschini and all TCU leaders to ensure we reach our next level of excellence.”

Boschini said the investiture celebrated TCU’s tradition of excellence, and Kit Tennyson Moncrief, chair of the TCU Board of Trustees, highlighted the university’s history of excellence and innovation.

“We are excited to welcome President Pullin as a leader who embodies these qualities and look forward to working with him and Chancellor Boschini to envision the next 150 years of TCU,” Moncrief said. “

TCU announced in October that the “Lead On” campaign had surpassed its $1 billion goal with contributions from more than 57,000 donors during the 150th anniversary celebration. The university said the money will go toward its endowment, scholarships and additional faculty and staff.

The university said in a statement that its endowment increased by 118% through the campaign. Additionally, it states that need-based financial aid increased by 185% from 2012 to 2022, from $43 million to $123 million.

