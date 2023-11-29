TCL's revolutionary breakthrough in Mini LED technology

In September 2023, TCL announced its new flagship, the 98-inch X955 QD-Mini LED TV. With an unprecedented 5000 full-array local dimming zones (5184 to be exact) and 5000 nits of peak brightness, this massive family of 4K TVs is taking television technology to new levels.

With black levels to rival OLED TVs and peak brightness to keep them standing, the TCL X955 also has a longer lifespan and larger display than OLED. You also don’t have to worry about burn-in. Additionally, the TV has advantages over regular LCD TVs. In addition to brightness and contrast factors, these include wide color gamut and wide dynamic range.

An unprecedented magnitude of local dimming zone

TCL was the first company to develop Mini LED TVs for mass production when they released the TCL 8-series in 2019. Now, many of the best quantum-dot TVs use mini LED backlights. But, with the X955, TCL has once again raised the bar and continues to fly the flag in stunning fashion.

Mini LED technology increases the number of LEDs that can be used by a TV. As a result, local dimming areas increase. The more zones a TV has, the more precise the lighting control. This control leads to higher contrast levels, more accurate and vibrant colors and improved brightness, all of which contribute to incredible picture quality.

TCL designed the lenses in its Mini LED technology at the company’s own Pangu Lab. The lenses are more stable and reliable due to their silicone construction.

With an even spread of light ensured by each individual LED, the lenses produce uniform illumination across the entire 98-inch screen. With precise control over the light emitted by each dimming zone, there is no interference with neighboring zones. Therefore, unwanted halo and blooming effects are effectively prevented, where light diffuses into dark areas and makes them appear more illuminated.

Foundation of deep contrast

You get unparalleled contrast levels with absolute accuracy provided by 5000 full-array local dimming zones. When the TV dims the backlight in dark scenes, deep, dark blacks emerge. Viewers can experience an immersive dark abyss with vivid details while enjoying atmospheric movies and video games.

Conversely, the backlights come alive in bright scenes or areas, producing bright highlights that illuminate the display with stunning clarity. In short, the TCL X955 delivers a visual symphony of perfect contrast.

It can reach the peak brightness ever achieved by a TV

Considering 1,000-2,000 nits is currently considered the prime level for peak brightness on any TV, it’s surprising that TCL has already made a big jump up to 5,000.

Anyone can see the beauty of this glow in everyday life. For example, the sun reflecting off a lake at noon easily reaches 5,000 nits. Filmmakers have tried to replicate this beauty for many years. But, unfortunately for them, TV has always lacked the technology needed to bring their vision to life. However, with the 5,000 nits the X955 may hit, they are finally able to achieve their dreams.

Amazing extreme brightness takes HDR to new levels

A TV’s peak brightness is key to unleashing the full potential of HDR content. When you consider past levels that other TVs can reach, it can be hard to imagine how stunning and realistic HDR content looks on a powerhouse like the TCL X955.

Viewing HDR content on this incredible TV shows the full range of the light spectrum, from the deepest shadows to the brightest highlights. It has a completely natural depiction of light and shadow, with the brightest highlights faithfully reproduced without compromising detail in dark scenes.

The result, quite simply, is an intense viewing experience of vibrant detail and color that was considered impossible only a short time ago. The TCL X955 transcends the boundaries of the traditional television experience and paves the way for a true cinematic adventure in your own home.

Whether enjoying sweeping landscapes and herds of exotic animals in a nature documentary or a heart-stopping epic action movie, the TCL X955 blends deep blacks, bright highlights and flawless, natural color into a captivating, visual tapestry.

It achieves this unprecedented brightness without any increase in temperature

TCL has designed the most advanced Mini-LED chip ever. It emits light through a series of six paper-thin crystals in uninterrupted succession and carefully fine-tunes the voltage for efficient operation. The TV can increase brightness while maintaining a consistent temperature.

Even when the TV utilizes all 5184 local dimming zones and 5000 nits of peak brightness, the temperature remains stable and under control.

TCL supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with excellent peak brightness meaning viewers should brace themselves when watching HDR content. The gorgeous screen comes to life in a kaleidoscope of spectacular light and colour, with precise detail in both light and dark scenes. Bright whites jump off the screen while deep, deep blacks display surprisingly rich levels of depth.

Plus, the color gamut produces over a billion natural colors for a vibrant experience.

Plus, this brightness level will make any competing ambient light laugh. In other words, the screen remains a thing of beauty even with the curtains wide and sunlight streaming in through the window. Saturday matinees or Sunday afternoon football will be forever improved. Plus, watching in a dark room will provide the most immersive home theater experience you can imagine.

A unique breakthrough in Mini-LED technology

Overall, the 98-inch TCL X955 is a TV that takes us to the next level in television technology.

Despite reaching these incredible imagery levels, the X955 is also energy-efficient and maintains a consistent temperature. In this time of climate change and rising energy bills, it’s good to know that TCL has considered these factors while leading us to new heights.

There is no denying the fact that this wall mounted TV also looks very beautiful. Apart from its impeccable picture quality, it is ultra-thin and has a bezel-free display. And, with support for HDMI 2.1, 144Hz VRR and a stunning 4.2.2-channel audio system, the TCL X955 more than delivers with its revolutionary Dual 5000 technology.

**Models may vary by market. Please see your local TCL office for details.

