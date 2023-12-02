TCL Reno Air 2 AR, the ultimate mobile media display glasses

Thanks to TCL for the Reno Air 2, which has restored my faith in the ability of AR glasses to deliver a big-screen experience in a lightweight, portable form that works when you connect its C-connection to any compatible device. Let’s plug it in. The screen is big and bright and looks crisp even in sunlight. The Reno Air 2 also looks the best compared to its competitors, but is still too heavy to be considered sunglasses.

New TCL RayNeo Air 2 video smart glasses for a big screen experience on the go. tcl

Screen extenders were a big hit at CES 2023 last January. It seems that AR is going to enter the lives of most consumers in the form of an expensive smart phone accessory optimized to deliver a big screen experience. This is what they all do. This is all they will ever do, so looking good and looking good is their only job. We shouldn’t be surprised that China’s TCL, which has been making low-cost TVs for decades, has gotten this part right.

Use case illustration for TCL RayNeo Air 2 AR smart glasses. tcl

The $379 Reno Air 2 weighs just 76 grams, while boasting a pair of 16:9, 120Hz Sony Micro-OLED 1080p displays that’s equivalent to a 201-inch screen viewed from six feet away. The glasses have a respectable 46° FOV, 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD) and 108% sRGB color gamut. It also features what they call a “fully advanced dynamic stereo sound system, complete with whisper mode for privacy.” The sound is good, but not great. Audio smart glasses like the Bose Frames spend their money on audio. TCL spent its money on the display. I say they made a good call here. However, the whisper mode is a nice touch.

The looped view of the distinctive hinge that makes the TCL RayNeo Air 2 such a joy to wear. tcl

The biggest problem I have with every other pair of AR smart glasses is that I can’t get them to fit properly on my face. They all have adjustable nose pads, but they are not the only ones that do. The Renew Air 2 is the only one that fits for me, as it has a special hinge where the wing meets the frame that allows the user to adjust the angle. It seems like a detail, but with a bright, clear screen, it makes all the difference.

Now things are not so good. The RayNeo Air 2 only supports DisplayPort or USB-C Alt mode. For older iPhones with Lightning ports and other devices that don’t support USB-C Alt Mode, you’ll need the $99 MiraScreen Adapter. Be sure to check compatibility otherwise you may make a serious mistake in purchasing.

If you or someone on your list has an iPhone 15, the TCL RayNeo Air 2 will make their day. A lot of thought has been given to these. Feel good wearing these.