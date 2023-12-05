TC+ Roundup: Amazon is not an AI leader

Amazon has been number 1 in cloud for years since it invented the concept in 2006. But now the company finds itself in a position it’s not used to: competing with Microsoft when it comes to AI.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are available only to members.

Use discount code tcp plusroundup To save 20% on a one or two year subscription.

Microsoft has hitched its wagon to OpenAI, and Amazon is betting on Bedrock. Not to mention what Microsoft has done with Copilot vs. Amazon’s Q debut. AI is still a budding technology, and enterprise buyers are going to shop around, avoiding vendor lock-in, as they do in the cloud. But for now, it seems, “Microsoft has won the perception battle,” writes TechCrunch’s Ron Miller.

Thanks for reading,

carine

VC Office Hours: Unlocking the Farmers’ Market with the Black Farmer Fund

Investors love agtech and have been pouring money into the sector for years. But according to Crunchbase, $98.6 million of the $39.4 billion has gone to just five Black-owned agtech companies since 2018. To help tackle these disparities, the Black Farmer Fund is raising its second round, targeting $20 million to provide economic and social opportunities to Black farmers. And agriculture and food business in the Northeast, Dominic-Madory Davis reports.

Betting on cosmetics is big business

The medical spa business is projected to be worth $30 billion by the end of this decade, and investors and private equity firms are starting to take notice. But TechCrunch+ senior reporter Rebecca Szkutak wonders: How are investors thinking about the risks?

She writes, “The success of these businesses is based entirely on the strength of the underlying beauty fad and the largely unrealistic beauty standards that consumers are currently trying to achieve.”

Pitch Deck Teardown: Scalestack’s $1M AI Sales Tech Seed Deck

Scalestack closed its $1 million round using 18 slides. And that should be no surprise, because it’s got three things, writes Haje Jan Kamps: a great team, impressive grip, and a customer testimonial to die for.

But still, it is missing some important information.

Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox!

To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email every Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “Sign up for the Newsletter” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “ Click “Subscribe”.

Please click here to subscribe

The most important metrics for SaaS funding in 2024

Miguel Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Capchase, says that TAM (total addressable market) and revenue growth no longer cut it when it comes to predicting the viability of a startup. Companies are focusing on sustainable growth, and for SaaS companies, that means one thing: product scalability. And it’s not measured by just one metric.

Negotiating Cross Border Investments: Insights from an Experienced Investor

It is easy to give 30% or 40% equity in the early stages of fundraising, especially when desperate for funding. Daniel Loreda, co-founder and general partner of H2O Capital Innovation, writes that finding fair terms is often even more difficult when investing cross-border.

Source: www.bing.com