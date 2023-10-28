(Bloomberg) — Pipeline and transportation company TC Energy Corp. is working on a billion-dollar asset sale plan to reduce debt and raise money for new investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Calgary-based company is working on the sale of a minority stake in the ANR pipeline company, which has an enterprise valuation of about $3 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

TC is also considering selling a small part of its Mexican operation, which has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $600 million. Other potential transactions include a controlling stake in the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System and a significant minority stake in the Millennium Pipeline, both with an enterprise value of more than $1 billion, the people said.

Combined, those assets are worth about $10 billion, the people said, although the stake-sale transaction would represent only a portion of that total.

No final decision has been made and TC may elect to keep some or all of the assets, the people said. The company said in an emailed statement that it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

According to the statement, “As we have previously disclosed, as part of our ongoing capital rotation program, we are evaluating opportunities to advance our de-leveraging objectives and better fund our secured capital program.” Let’s continue.”

The company’s U.S.-traded shares have fallen 15% this year, reducing its market value to $35 billion.

TC is undergoing an overhaul under Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Poirier, the company announced plans in July to spin off its Liquid Pipelines business and sell its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission businesses to Global Partially sold to Infrastructure Partners. Value $5.2 billion.

Company officials said in July that an additional $3 billion in divestments would be required over the next 18 months to bring the company’s debt ratio down to a target of 4.75 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of 2024.

The decision to focus on sales comes amid a wave of pipeline asset transactions this year as companies look to take advantage of increased free cash flow as utilization increases after the pandemic. Oneok agreed to buy Magellan Midstream Partners for about $19 billion, while Energy Transfer bought Crestwood Equity Partners in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

