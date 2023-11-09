Taylor Wimpey raises profit forecast despite 'uncertain' outlook

Taylor Wimpey expects to make £440m-£470m in operating profit this year

The company also maintained its guidance of building 10,000 to 10,500 new homes.

British housebuilders hit by falling consumer confidence in 2023

Taylor Wimpey expects 2023 profits to top guidance after a ‘resilient performance’ amid ‘significant uncertainty’ in the housing market.

The property developer expects to make £440 million to £470 million in operating profit this year, which it attributed to a ‘focus on optimizing pricing and sharp cost discipline’.

It also maintained its guidance of 10,000 to 10,500 new home builds, achieving an average weekly sales rate of 0.51 per outlet so far during the second half of 2023 – similar to last year – thanks to low cancellation rates.

The FTSE 100 group’s weekly private sales volume has declined to 0.63 per outlet since the start of the year, compared with 0.74 in the same period in 2022.

British housebuilders have faced weak mortgage affordability and availability as the Bank of England’s 14th consecutive base rate hike hit consumer demand.

Demand for homes has been further hit by labor shortages, the high cost of building materials, restrictive planning laws and the end of the Help to Buy scheme.

As of November 5, Taylor Wimpey’s order book, excluding joint ventures, was worth about £1.9 billion and 7,042 homes, compared with £2.6 billion and 9,153 homes at the same point last year.

However, chief executive Jenny Daly said the business ‘has performed resiliently even in a challenging market backdrop.’

He said: ‘Looking ahead, while the market backdrop remains uncertain, we remain confident in the fundamentals of the sector over the medium to long term, with meaningful supply and demand imbalances in UK housing.’

The group said: Looking ahead, there remains considerable uncertainty in the market and our focus is on ensuring we remain agile and well-positioned to optimize performance in all market conditions, providing quality homes to our customers and Deliver long-term growth and value to our stakeholders.’

Taylor Wimpey’s announcement is reminiscent of an update made on Tuesday by Persimmon, which upgraded its annual new-build forecasts despite seeing a 37 per cent decline in new home construction between July and November 6.

The York-based firm expects to deliver 9,500 properties in 2023, having previously guided for 9,000 during the summer, although it warned that ‘market conditions remain highly uncertain’ next year.

A day before its trading statement, the latest S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded a reading of 45.6 for October.

Any number below 50 indicates contraction.

It has largely attributed the figure to a decline in homebuilding volumes for the 11th consecutive month and a faster pace than other sectors of the construction industry amid steep interest rates.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said: ‘In our view, Taylor Wimpey remains agile in the face of challenging market conditions.

‘This agility and responsiveness is paying off in 2023, and positions the group well for 2024. Overall, Taylor Wimpey is trading upbeat in a bearish market.’

Taylor Wimpey shares were up 1.6 per cent at 117.4p on Thursday morning and have risen by almost 13 per cent over the year.

