Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Is It Over Now?’ How it is? The answer to the question of his big relationship with ‘Out of the Woods’

“Looking at it now it all seems very simple.”

With these words Taylor Swift opens it 1989 The song “Out of the Woods”, a track that fans have long believed to be about her 2012 relationship with Harry Styles, which reportedly ended in January 2013 after a ruined vacation in the Caribbean Swift was walking home alone. (The alleged moment was immortalized in a famous photograph of her sitting alone on a boat in a blue dress.)

In fact, the answer to that song’s central question, “Are we out of the woods yet?,” comes from one of the five new Vault tracks, “Is It Over Now?” Seems simple when viewed through the lens of. 1989 (Taylor’s version), re-recorded on Swift’s original 2014 album. The song appears to be a direct sequel to “Out of the Woods”, giving insight into what could possibly be her same ill-fated romance with Styles.

In short: Although the pop star never confirmed who her music is about, several elements of “Out of the Woods” hint that it is about Styles, including the period of the song and its parent album’s release. , it includes mentions of necklaces and paper airplanes (Styles famously wore a paper airplane charm necklace at the time), and it references a snowmobile accident Swift later confirmed to have happened with an ex. (Styles was spotted with a bandaged chin around the same time).

The track features the narrator looking back at a time when she was troubled with a relationship, repeatedly wondering if it would work. As Swift sings, “Are we in the clear yet?”

Taylor Swift’s Last Night | The Eras Tour – Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty The final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles

“Is it over now?” This is his final re-released Vault track. 1989, which is fitting as it feels like this is the true end of the relationship that unfolds on the original album and especially “Out of the Woods”. It’s very much a breakup song, and it seems to answer the questions asked in “Out of the Woods” (somewhat ironically) with another question: “Baby, was it over then? And is it over now?” Swift sings that line several times as she details various moments in the relationship that could have been its turning point and ultimate destruction.

“Is it over now?” and “Out of the Woods” possibly point to the same relationship. Take the new song’s line, “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow / Blue dress, on a boat,” which sounds like an obvious reference to those snowmobile and boat incidents. “Is it over now?” Also offers some good digs at an ex. Swift sings one line, “You find some big thing in every model’s bed, baby,” and then sings another line (our personal favorite), “If her eyes are blue. So I’m guessing you’ll probably date her.” Of course, this is all speculation, but a complete summary of Styles’ dating history over the years includes numerous models and blue-eyed beauties.

However, it is clear that “Is it over now?” Yes it is. She has closure – though not the good kind. The relationship is over. Swift concludes the song with, “Let’s fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later / I was hoping you’d be there / And say one thing / I wanted to… but no.”

To drive that point home, “Is it over now?” At the beginning a sound comes. It’s vaguely reminiscent of the sound of birds echoing in the woods, leaving the listener to realize that, sadly, the couple at its core – whether it’s Swift and Styles or not – will never be in the woods. Didn’t come out of.

sign up for Entertainment Weeklyfree daily newspaper To get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorites. Stars, and much more.

Related Content:

Source: www.bing.com