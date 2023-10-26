Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ video was girlbossing at its finest

Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

To honor Taylor Swift’s latest rerecording, we’re celebrating 1989 (Taylor’s version) week In The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. That means we’re throwing it back to 2014 to relive everything Taylor and the rest of pop culture was up to.

Despite being a card-carrying Swiftie – without her associated qualities – I have some dissenting opinions about Taylor Swift. The main thing: They lack visual judgment, whether it’s their largely ineffective fashion choices over the years, their boring album covers, or, most of all, their lackluster music videos.

Throughout her 17-year career, Swift has demonstrated a strong commitment to the visual medium, including her blockbuster concert film and an upcoming feature film. This is not to mention his ridiculous efforts All’s Well: The Short Film Last year’s Oscar nominee. However, their dense music-video catalog is largely a collection of misfires. Their conceits are often too extreme or risky enough to be memorable. Many of them also have a lot of CGI or shots of his legs.

However, in the lead up to this Friday 1989 (Taylor’s version), I’m willing to give them credit for a cinematic offering. This is the rare Swift video that not only doesn’t feel like an unnecessary appendage to a good single, but feels like the main event. I’m talking about the cameo-filled scenes from “Bad Blood.”

Do not get me wrong. I still find parts of the “Bad Blood” video offensive, including the final scene of Swift and her #Squad marching into battle against Selena Gomez, which looks like this The Expendables 2 the posters. But for the most part, it’s a charming, engaging spy thriller/noir/sci-fi parody and Swift’s best collaboration with director Joseph Kahn.

In addition to the high-budget video, Swift was introducing capital-D drama that cemented the impact of “Bad Blood” upon its arrival. I’ll never forget where I was when Rolling stone A cover story starring Swift was unveiled in September 2014, a month before the release of 1989. The most widely circulated quote was “Bad Blood;” Was related to the inspiration of. Swift, who is primarily known for slamming celebrities – other than actress Camilla Belle – once revealed that the song was actually about a woman in the music industry.

“For years, I was never sure whether we were friends or not,” Swift told the publication. “She would come up to me at awards ceremonies and say something and walk away, and I’d think, ‘Are we friends, or has she just given me the harshest insult of my life?’”

We all wanted to go to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July parties

Swift explained that the beef was about business, specifically about background dancers. Swift said, “She basically tried to sabotage the entire arena tour.” “He tried to hire some people from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational. You wouldn’t believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid him. It’s weird and I don’t like it.”

At the time, it was clear that Swift was referencing a pop star of her level with the same penchant for theatrics on stage. This was when pop artists like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Kesha and even Britney Spears were performing music at the same time. However, Katy Perry ruled herself out soon after the next day tweeted a mixed metaphor (Thank God, it hasn’t been removed) Obviously aimed at Swift. Since then, Perry’s once chart-topping career has been on a steady decline, while Swift has practically taken over the world. The two have since claimed to have made amends, but Perry’s support of Oliva Rodrigo, who has her own dirty dealings with Swift, tells me this feud is likely not completely over.

If Swift threw the first punch with the album track “Bad Blood,” its music video the following year seemed like an attempt to rub salt into the wound. It’s one thing for you to have a diss track. But it’s another thing for many famous women, including current rapper Kendrick Lamar, to share in your public criticism.

From Lena Dunham to Pitbull: Taylor Swift’s Surprisingly Weird 1989 Tour Guests

Apart from the video’s gorgeous special effects, the large number of cameos were the highlights. The most surprising guest was Lamar, whose appearance on the song’s remix added a sense of legitimacy to the somewhat clichéd diss track. (There’s something about a white woman hiring a rapper to do an angry song that feels stereotypical, but I digress.) Also, the video featured Lena Dunham smoking a cigar like a mob boss. It featured Zendaya throwing a dagger through a teddy bear, Hailee Steinfeld playing triplets and the foreboding image of Swift and her former bestie Karlie Kloss exchanging punches in a boxing ring.

This group of glamorous and successful women was not accidental. Swift has been making collaborations through her infamous “Squad” for some time now. Ironically, Swift’s new group of celebrity girlfriends was reportedly a display of her newly announced identity as a feminist. But in the context of the “Bad Blood” video and her highly publicized beef with Perry, her pose felt less like a series of organic friendships and more like a weapon.

This isn’t meant to be a conversation about what type of women Swift was associating herself with: mostly white, tall, thin, model types, if not actual models. The exceptions were two thin, light-skinned black women, Zendaya and Empire Star Sariaah. Nicki Minaj drew further attention to this fact when she criticized the MTV Music Video Music Awards for nominating “Bad Blood” for Video of the Year in 2015, but not her equally popular “Anaconda” video. . Of course, Perry made sure to respond with another grammatically confusing tweet at the time.

Given the current state of Perry’s career, I’ve always been curious whether her current flop era was, in part, a direct result of her falling out with Swift. All of Swift’s public foes, from Scooter Braun to Kloss to Kanye West and, by default, Kim Kardashian, have experienced some form of collapse or blow to their brand. In West’s case, it seemed karmic, while Swift completely overshadowed Braun as the industry villain.

I would say that “Bad Blood”, Perry’s response to the track “Swish Swish” (which also featured Nicki Minaj), was just one example of her musical ambitions going awry after her third album. glasses, (It’s safe to assume that the unabashedly gay, house track would be much better received today.) The album this song comes from is sonically adventurous and confusing. Witness, Perry’s status as a chart-topping, record-breaking artist saw a decline. Although I could point to many reasons why Perry’s career never recovered after her feud with Swift, I can’t help but think there was some secret magic in the “Bad Blood” video.

It’s both ironic and unfortunate that Swift’s most significant (and best) visual offering is another woman’s takedown. However, I don’t think any fan will regret eating all the shit. In 2019, it felt as if their equally cameo-heavy video for their quirky “anthem” “You Need to Calm Down” (including an appearance by Katy Perry) was an attempt to correct the mistakes of the “Bad Blood” video. Unfortunately, no subsequent scene will beat that Girlboss fever dream. And his filmography is ultimately better for it.

