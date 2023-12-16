Taylor Swift, X, AI, Disney, and more: Top stories of 2023

As 2023 is coming closer, many stories were in the headlines this year. Yahoo Finance details the top 10 stories of the year.

10. twitter becomes x (00:00:06)

Twitter took on a new name and CEO this year. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Hawley details some of the top moments for X, formerly known as Twitter, this year. In March 2023, Twitter’s valuation dropped from $44 billion to $20 billion. In May, Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. In July, Musk changed the name of Twitter to X.

9. bob iger returns to disney (00:00:29)

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger “has addressed several key issues that were big question marks heading into late 2022,” notes Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal. Canalys breaks down 5 questions to be answered by Iger in 2023. No. 1: Who Will Own Hulu? No. 2: What’s the future of ESPN? No. 3: What is Disney’s streaming strategy? No. 4: Will Iger reverse Chapek-era theme park update? And No. 5: How to avoid DeSantis?

8. Taylor Swift and the Taylor-Made Economy (00:00:56)

It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift since she debuted her eras tour and was released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert film. SWIFT also received numerous mentions in financial news for its impact on the economy and consumer spending. Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down some of Swift’s hallmarks in the world of finance news. On July 12, Swift received a mention in the Fed Beige Book as the Philadelphia Fed noted an increase in hotel sales and the economy when he eras tour Came to town. On July 21, Moody’s Analytics published “Swiftflation – An Unprecedented Boost” and on July 26, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked a question about Taylor Swift and. barbie Film regarding consumer spending.

7. Sam Bankman-Fried prosecuted (00:01:14)

Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan discusses Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial. Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven criminal counts and faces up to 110 years in prison. In January 2023, Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty. In August, Bankman-Freed’s bail was revoked and she was transferred from house arrest to prison. In October, the criminal trial began and in November, Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all counts.

6. retail theft (00:01:37)

Retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and The Home Depot (HD) have noted retail theft this year. We won’t know the impact of retail theft in 2023 until next year, but Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma takes a look at the average shrinkage rate in 2022. According to the National Retail Federation, the deficit was $112.1 billion in fiscal year 2022, a 1.6 percent increase year-over-year. Organized retail theft was 36 percent of that number, while insider theft was 29 percent. Procedural errors accounted for 27 percent and unknown causes made up the final seven percent.

5. weight loss drug craze (00:01:56)

The popularity of weight loss medicines has increased this year. Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjali Khemlani discusses GLP-1 drugs. “There are type 2 diabetes drugs and weight loss drugs that make up the class of GLP-1 drugs…The diabetes drugs are Novo Nordisk (NVO) Ozempic and Eli Lilly (LLY) Monzaro, which are available off-label for weight loss. Are, Khemlani says. Yahoo Finance named Novo Nordisk a 2023 Company of the Year, because the company’s Ozempic and Vegovy are very popular drugs in the weight loss field.

4. union strikes (00:02:15)

Strikes this year affected both the entertainment and automotive industries as the Writers Guild of America, Screen Actors Guild, and United Auto Workers went on strike. The WGA went on strike in May and SAG joined the writers in strike in July. Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canales says that although the WGA and SAG are different, “the threadline is similar in terms of what they were fighting for.” Some elements of the actors’ deal included a 7% general pay increase, AI protections, and a $40 million per year streaming residual bonus. The writers’ deal included a minimum salary increase of 5%-4%-3.5% over 3 years, a 50% residual viewer-based bonus, and AI protections. Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian discusses the “unprecedented strategy of a stand-up strike that began in mid-September” when the UAW struck a deal with three major automakers, Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA). There was a strike against. all three.

3. collapse of regional banks (00:02:33)

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were two regional banks that collapsed this year. Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith details the timeline of the collapse. On March 8, SVB planned an emergency stock sale and on March 9, clients attempted to withdraw $42 billion. On March 10, regulators shut down SVB and two days later, on March 12, regulators shut down Signature Bank.

2. fed (00:03:06)

Inflation and interest rates continued to weigh on Americans this year. “The central bank began 2023 slowing the pace of its most aggressive rate-hike campaign to curb inflation since the 1980s,” Yahoo Finance Fed reporter Jennifer Schoenberger tells WebMD. “As 2023 comes to a close, it looks like all the campaigns are over.”

1. Aye (00:03:24)

It’s been quite a year for artificial intelligence. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Hawley takes a look at the past year of AI. “To say that 2023 was the year of AI would be underestimating the year,” Hawley says. According to Reuters, in the second quarter of 2023, AI was mentioned 62 times at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), 58 times at Microsoft (MSFT) and a total of 827 times for the S&P 500 (^GSPC). Although 2023 was the year of AI, “it started with the release of ChatGPIT by OpenAI in November 2022,” Hawley says. “The chat bot became the fastest-growing app in history up to that time,” reaching 100 million users in two months. In May 2023, Nvidia’s (NVDA) market cap briefly topped $1 trillion for the first time. “Consolidating our position as an AI chip leader,” Hawley explains.

