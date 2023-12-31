Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce's leather jacket to the Chiefs vs. Bengals game on New Year's Eve

1, 2, 3…let’s go B! On this uniquely dated New Year’s Eve of 12/31/23, Taylor Swift is kicking off 2024 at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

In her ninth NFL appearance, the “Delicate” singer appeared at Arrowhead Stadium wearing the same white leather jacket with black sleeves that her boyfriend Travis Kelce wore at GEHA Field on Christmas Day.

The pop singer arrived without her family about an hour before kickoff.

At Christmas, Swift’s brother Austin dressed as Kansas City Santa with a big red sack of gifts, while her mom and dad, Scott and Andrea, followed her to a box overlooking the field. Kelce confirmed on his podcast, “New Heights,” that Austin gave him a gift-wrapped VHS of the tight end’s favorite Christmas movie, “Little Giants.”

For those Swifties who are new to football, but are watching the game to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend’s team, here are some talking points ahead of the Bengals and Chiefs match-up:

What football newbies need to know before Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Bengals game

The Bengals’ record is 8-7 while the Chiefs’ record is 9-6. The Chiefs are 5-3 in the eight prior games Swift has appeared in (full details below).

When the Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day, critics tried to say that the mega-star had become a distraction. But head coach Andy Reid had his own opinion: “On offense, we struggled. It’s my responsibility to make sure we put players in the right position to play, and that didn’t happen the way we wanted. I take full responsibility for the way we played aggressively there.”

Jake Browning is the Bengals quarterback. He replaced Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury after suffering a blow against the Ravens on November 16.

The Chiefs had played the Raiders a month earlier at Allegiant Stadium and won 31–17. (Taylor was not there.)

Swift has appeared in eight games prior to this Chiefs vs. Bengals game:

September 24: The Chiefs defeated the Bears 41–10.

October 1: Chiefs beat Jets 23–20

October 12: The Chiefs beat the Broncos 19–8.

October 22: The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31–17.

December 3: The Packers defeated the Chiefs 27–19.

December 10: The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20–17.

December 18: The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27–17.

December 25: Raiders defeat Chiefs 20–14

12/31/23 could be a good day for Swift. On their final tour in São Paulo, Brazil, “1, 2, 3” was referenced in both of their surprise songs: “Me!” “So It Goes…” on guitar and piano.

The Chiefs are still in the race for Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs’ last regular season game is next Sunday, January 7. The red-and-gold will play the Chargers in Los Angeles.

