Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game with dad Scott

Father-daughter duo cheer on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with Brittany Mahomes and Alana Haim

Taylor and Scott Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs together on December 17.

Scott Swift swapped Eagles-green for Chiefs-red to support daughter Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday!

The pop star’s father – a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan – was spotted with his daughter on Sunday afternoon watching Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots.

The father-daughter duo were seen hugging, cheering and chatting with Taylor’s friend and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, at the Chiefs-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

