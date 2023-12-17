December 18, 2023
Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game with dad Scott


Father-daughter duo cheer on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with Brittany Mahomes and Alana Haim

Taylor and Scott Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs together on December 17.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Taylor and Scott Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs together on December 17.

Scott Swift swapped Eagles-green for Chiefs-red to support daughter Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday!

The pop star’s father – a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan – was spotted with his daughter on Sunday afternoon watching Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots.

The father-daughter duo were seen hugging, cheering and chatting with Taylor’s friend and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, at the Chiefs-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Taylor and Scott Swift cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17.

Scott showed his allegiance in a red crewneck that appeared to be from a bundle of vintage Chiefs sweatshirts Taylor, 34, was gifted by Kansas City retailer Westside Story.

To please her tight boyfriend — and stay comfortable in the cool New England weather — Taylor wore a gray Chiefs crewneck, and completed the look with her signature red lip.

She also wore a white, hand-knit cap with red stripes, pom poms and embroidered "87" detailing – Travis's uniform number – which was made for her by Kut the Knit, according to the store's Instagram account.

