‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ to stream exclusively on Disney+ in March

Taylor Swift is headed to Disney+ (DIS).

On Wednesday, the media group announced that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will stream exclusively on its major streaming platforms and will include five additional acoustic songs, including “Cardigan”.

The acoustic songs were not featured in the theatrical or digital purchase releases of the film. The concert film will arrive on Disney+ on March 15.

“Over the past year, we have all witnessed the creative genius and sheer power of a true cultural phenomenon, Taylor Swift,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said on the company’s earnings call. “We know audiences will love the opportunity to have the exciting ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (Taylor’s Edition)’ live whenever they want, whenever they want, on Disney+.”

Taylor Swift performs as part of the “Eras Tour” at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Tokyo. (Toru Hanai/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was released by AMC in November, where it grossed over $92 million in domestic ticket sales during its opening weekend, the second-highest debut of October. It grossed over $180 million at the domestic box office and over $261.6 million worldwide.

The live concert experience came at a critical time for theater chains amid the Hollywood strikes — and it was unlike anything exhibitors had seen before.

“We’ve seen this kind of demand, but we’ve only seen it for big blockbusters,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told Yahoo Finance Live shortly after the film’s release. “I don’t think a concert film like this has ever been made before.”

“The question is, ‘Will we ever see it again?’” Gelfond questioned at the time. “I think Taylor is a unique and special talent. There was a lot of hype behind this concert. So many people couldn’t see it [so] There was pent-up demand. It’s definitely a milestone in the history of cinema in terms of the excitement around a concert film.”

Financial terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed.

In addition to Disney, Swift has worked with other streaming and entertainment giants in the past for projects including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple Music (AAPL).

