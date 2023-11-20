Taylor Swift postpones Erasure Tour concert after fan dies amid extreme heat during show

The apparent temperature – the combination of temperature and humidity – reached 59 degrees in Rio on Friday morning, the highest ever recorded there.

Taylor Swift postponed her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday due to record temperatures and concerns about audience safety.

A 23-year-old fan died during her Friday (November 17) night show, according to a message posted on the singer’s Instagram.

“I am writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. “It has been decided to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the singer said in a handwritten note shared on social media.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow cast members and crew always comes first.”

Fan dies during Taylor Swift concert

The cause of death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who sought medical attention at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium during Friday’s show, has not yet been announced.

Rio’s public prosecutor’s office opened a criminal investigation and said Benevides’ body was being examined.

However, fans and politicians have reacted with outrage to his death, speculating as to what it is connected to. Excessive heat,

Rio and most of Brazil have seen record breaking temperatures This week amid a dangerous and prolonged heat wave.

The day’s maximum temperature in Rio on Friday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, but it felt hotter than that.

Despite record heat, ban on water in the stadium

Fans attending Friday’s show complained that they were not allowed to carry water into the stadium, despite suffocating weather,

Elizabeth Morin, 26, who recently moved to Rio from Los Angeles, described “sauna-like” conditions.

“It was extremely hot. As soon as I came in, my hair was very wet with sweat,” she said. “There came a point when I had to check my breathing to make sure I wasn’t going to pass out.”

Morin said he drank plenty of water but noticed that “a large number of people looked distressed” and others were “screaming for water.”

She said she was able to get water from the edge of the area where she was standing, but it was much harder to access that water from other parts of the stadium, “especially if you were worried about losing your elite status.”

During the show, Swift stopped her performance and asked the stage Water According to Morin, would be brought in a group of people who had successfully attracted the singer’s attention.

“They were holding up their phones saying, ‘We need water,’” he recalled.

Thousands of fans waited for hours in the sun before being allowed inside.

Free water will be provided at music concerts

As temperatures continued to rise Saturday, federal officials announced free Water Now it will be made available at concerts and other big events.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Must provide free and easily accessible drinking water. ,

Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on X that “the loss of a young woman’s life… is unacceptable” and called for more staff and ambulances in future shows.

However, it was decided to postpone the Eraz Tour concert on Saturday due to security concerns.

