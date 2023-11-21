Taylor Swift Leaning on Travis Kelce After Fan's Death (Source)

Taylor Swift Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As Taylor Swift Process of the unexpected death of one of my fans, travis kels Remains in his favor.

“She’s very grateful to Travis,” a source exclusively revealed. us weekly About the couple. “She has been a huge support system for him during this time. Her family has been there, but having the support of her lover is a different thing.

According to the insider, Swift, 33, is still in shock following the death of a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado while attending an Eras Tour concert on Friday, November 17.

The source added, “She was completely self-absorbed and found it very difficult to talk about it.” She added that the singer’s team “reached out” to the fan’s family.

Gotham/GC Images

Concert organizer Time for Fun (T4F) confirmed Machado’s death on Saturday, November 18, citing the heat in Brazil.

“Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was immediately attended to by a team of firefighters and paramedics, taking her to the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos. [on-site medic] For first aid protocols,” read a post on T4F’s X (formerly Twitter) page. Seeing the situation, the medical team decided to transfer him to Salgado Filho Hospital, where after about an hour of emergency care, he unfortunately died.

Swift said via Instagram Story a few hours after the show, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a broken heart that I say this before my show tonight that we saw a fan. Lost. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. I have very little information other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and very young.”

Swift said she would not talk about the loss on stage. “I won’t be able to talk about it from the stage because even when I try to talk about it, I get overwhelmed with grief,” she said. “I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. It was the last thing I thought about when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

RELATED: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: We Lost Stars



After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “Twitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry is facing losses in 2023. Hollywood suffered a devastating blow in April with three significant losses: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman all died. […]

Ana Clara’s father, weenie machadoShe later asked local authorities to launch an investigation into what caused her daughter’s death.

“I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl,” he told local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday. “She was going to save money and graduate in psychology next April. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

He clarified: “I want it to be found out whether they were actually stopped from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance. I know the singer was giving water to her fans, and that’s absurd for such a big event. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this does not happen to anyone else.

After fans reported that Swift made several attempts to provide water to concertgoers during Friday’s performance, the next show was postponed due to the city’s “extreme temperatures”. Swift took the stage again on the next two nights to conclude that leg of the tour. During the show on Sunday, November 19, she sang “Bigger Than the Sky” as a tribute to Ana Clara.

Thank you!

You have successfully subscribed.

Swift fans have come together to crowdsource funds to help Ana Clara’s family make funeral arrangements since her tragic death.

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Andrea Simpson

Source: www.usmagazine.com