Taylor Swift is Forbes' 5th most powerful woman in the world

Taylor Swift is the fifth most powerful woman in the world, surpassing Beyonce and Rihanna forbes‘Annual Ranking.

Making her highest ranking to date on the list for 2023, the “Anti-Hero” singer is the top-ranking musician on the list. Overall, she is behind only European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at No. 1, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at No. 2, United States Vice President Kamala Harris at No. 3 and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at No. 4.

The publication noted Swift’s recently achieved billionaire status – estimating her current net worth at $1.1 billion, which includes $500 million from royalties and touring, $500 million from her music catalog and approximately $125 million in real estate – as well as his Taylor’s version Recounting and record sales of Eraz Tour tickets as reasons for its high placing. It also revealed that the 33-year-old pop star is the first musician to “make the ranks based solely on her songs and performances”.

Beyoncé is ranked 36th on the list of the most powerful women, up 44 places from last year’s ranking of 80th. The 42-year-old superstar had a historic Grammy win in February — making her the most awarded artist at the Recording Academy. History – Following the success of her Renaissance tour and collaboration with Balmain, she received the honor forbes,

Meanwhile, Ri comes in at number 74, though her staggering net worth of $1.4 billion is still higher than Swift and Bey ($540 million). forbes The 35-year-old singer-mogul has been lauded for her signature collaborations with the Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty companies, as well as her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance earlier this year.

All three women were part of this in June forbesRea is ranked 20th, Swift is ranked 34th, and Bey is ranked 48th in the list of America’s richest self-made women.

“As always, the 2023 power list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, influence and sphere of influence,” the publication wrote. “Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for everyone. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products, and political battles that define our world.

Source: www.billboard.com