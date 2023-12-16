Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year's economic story

Even financial news entered the Taylor Swift “era” in 2023.

The world’s most famous singer-songwriter has been in the news this year, most recently earning the Time Person of the Year award after her “Eras Tour” became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. And it was the first to eclipse $1 billion.

“What Taylor has done is very unique and remarkable, not only as a performer, as a songwriter, as a performer,” Time CEO Jessica Sibley told Yahoo Finance Live on Dec. 6. “I look at him as a business leader and a business leader.” CEO of her own brand. And the results they’re driving are incredible.”

In a year defined by better-than-expected economic data driven by strong consumer spending, Swift’s success went a way of explaining why the U.S. economy did not fall into the widely predicted recession.

Kneading and Rolling the Dough: Taylor Swift in Philadelphia, May 2022. (Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS) (Lisa Lake/TAS23 via Getty Images)

The first mention of the Taylor-built economy came in the release of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book in July. The Philadelphia Fed highlighted Taylor Swift’s three-night stop at Lincoln Financial Field as a boost to the local economy.

“Many contacts reported a slight decline in the amount of guests spending at their vacation destinations in recent months,” the report said. “Despite the slow improvement in tourism in the region overall, one contact reported that May was the strongest month for hotel revenues in Philadelphia since the beginning of the pandemic, largely due to the influx of guests to the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.” There was an influx.”

Analysis from Moody’s followed.

In a research publication titled “Swiftflation – an unprecedented boost”, Moody’s found that revenue per available room (RevPAR; see chart) increased in each city where Swift stayed, the company said in the report’s publication on July 21. Tracked from.

Average revenue per room tracked by Moody’s increased in all four cities where Taylor Swift stayed in May. (Moody’s Analytics)

And Swift was also mentioned alongside Barbie during a July Federal Reserve press conference about flexible consumer spending. While Fed Chairman Jay Powell didn’t shout about the pop star, the notion that Swift’s tour could be seen as a broader indicator for the economic story of 2023 was not off the mark for economists.

“These events are becoming more highlighted especially because of the situation that we are seeing,” Shruti Mishra, US economist at Bank of America, told Yahoo Finance in July.

Mishra said: “Is the consumer going to slow down? Is it still resilient? These questions are the most important questions for any Fed press conference, FOMC meeting and the economic outlook in general.”

Swift’s success can be measured in other ways as well.

AMC debuted the final concert of Swift’s tour as a film in October. Right out of the gate, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was the No. 1 film at the box office, generating $92.8 million in domestic ticket sales, according to final estimates released by AMC.

The theater chain said the concert film grossed an additional $30.7 million overseas, making it the best debut ever for any concert film – the second-best domestic opening for the month of October behind 2019’s “Joker.” Except for the opening weekend.

“The question is, ‘Will we ever see it again?’” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told Yahoo Finance Live in October. “I think Taylor is a unique and special talent. There was a lot of hype behind this concert. So many people couldn’t see it [so] There was pent-up demand. It’s definitely a milestone in the history of cinema in terms of the excitement around a concert film.”

The success of the film brought more love from Wall Street as Swift received mention in various 2024 outlooks.

“The launch of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour represents one of the most notable cultural events of 2023,” David Costin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in his 2024 outlook.

Costin said cheekily that Swift’s songs could be useful reminders for investors, too. Consider Swift’s 1989 song: “’All You Had to Do Was Stay’ – Invested.”

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter alexandra canal Contributed to this report.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investment decisions,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com