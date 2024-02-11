Taylor Swift hits LAX to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift has returned to the US after performing in Tokyo and landing at LAX ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

“Anti-Hero” singer performed in Japan eras tour, After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship trophy, one question remained on everyone’s mind: How will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

over deadline

Swift was scheduled to perform on Saturday, February 10 at 6 pm (Tokyo time). With her show lasting three to four hours, the singer could be off the stage by 10 pm that same night. The flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas will be about 11 to 12 hours long, but with the time difference, Swift will have plenty of time to get back to the US.

RELATED: Grammy Awards viewers question whether Taylor Swift snubbed Celine Dion after winning Album of the Year?

A video of Swift arriving at LAX by X user @ShorealoneFilms went viral on social media, purportedly showing the star returning to the US.

According to the Associated Press, Swift arrived at Haneda Airport about an hour after completing her show in Tokyo.

Swift’s impact on the NFL has been noted by the organization’s commissioner Roger Goodell after attending Chiefs games.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also positive,” Goodell said during a press conference before the Super Bowl. “Travis and Taylor are both wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great for him to be a part of this. Obviously, this creates a stir among another group of young fans. “Especially young women.”

The Super Bowl in which the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET.

best of deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Source