Taylor Swift breaks her own record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has done it again.

her new album 1989 (Taylor’s version)a re-recording of 1989 The album, now in less than a week, is the best-selling album in the US of 2023. The album has topped the Billboard 200 along with the vinyl albums and streaming albums charts this week, with over 1.6 million units sold in the US and over 3.5 million units globally. The latter feat makes her the first artist in history to have six No. 1 album debuts with sales of over 1 million units.

1989 (Taylor’s version) Sales have now overtaken sales in the first week of 2014 1989making it the first taylor version To start even bigger than the original.

Swift’s latest earlier this week gave her the record for most streamed Spotify album in a single day, a title she previously held with her 2022 album. Midnight, Which included all new songs, including hits such as “Anti-Hero,” “Karma” and “Bejeweled.”

1989 (Taylor’s version) This marks the fourth time the singer-songwriter has re-released her previous albums, after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records and took control of her masters. she fell first Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s version) And Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). with each successive Taylor’s version After the release, Swift has made a big debut.

Their latest rerelease contains all the songs from the original album, as well as five new vault tracks, which are “Is It Over Now?”, “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “ clumsy!”

1989 Originally released in 2014 and included the hit songs “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Blank Space” and “Style.”

Swift announced 1989 as next Taylor’s version During the closing night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles in August. Taylor Swift (2006) and Prestige (2017) are the two remaining albums in their catalog that have yet to receive re-recorded versions.

