Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped promote live events that aren’t slowing down

The summer of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé may be over – but consumer interest in live events shows no signs of waning, according to the sector’s biggest company.

Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation (LYV) said Thursday concert attendance set a record in the third quarter, leading to revenue rising 32% to $8.2 billion in the period.

Live Nation Chairman and CEO Michael Rapinoe said in the company’s third quarter, “Although we have benefited from tailwinds for several years, the globalization of our business as well as the fundamental shift in consumers’ spending habits toward experiences. Because it has accelerated.” Earnings Release.

The concert raked in the bulk of the $7 billion in revenue as the company revealed it had sold a record 140 million tickets so far this year. It is growing 17% year on year and has already surpassed 121 million tickets sold in 2022.

This strong performance coincides with Taylor Swift’s Erasure tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. But Rapinoe said the pace is not expected to slow.

When asked in a post-earnings conference call whether he was concerned about future year-over-year comparisons given the record-breaking success of Swift and Beyoncé’s respective tours, the executive cited positive consumer trends as well as business growth. Doubled the strength.

“No tour is going to hurt us year-over-year. It’s about our broader portfolio of artists and tours, and we have a great [pipeline] As for next year,” he said, “we’re looking at double-digit growth in ticket sales this year and next year.”

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, boosted by a resilient consumer who spent big money attending live event concerts and even a “Barbenheimer” double feature.

Summer concerts and blockbuster movies added an estimated $8.5 billion to U.S. growth in the third quarter, according to a recent estimate from Morgan Stanley.

“Live entertainment is currently the brightest star in the broader media and entertainment world,” Bank of America analyst Jessica Reiff Ehrlich wrote in a previous note to clients.

“Not surprisingly, we believe that talent, especially artists who have massive fan bases, will be able to rapidly extract incremental value from the ecosystem (increasing supply and ticket pricing at scale) ), while locations, which have multiple independent revenue streams, command the most value,” the analyst said.

He outlined five catalysts that will drive sustained long-term growth in the industry: a continued spending shift toward services and experiences; Healthy pricing power amid rising demand; Positive supply and demand trends as social media apps like TikTok drive global awareness and fan growth; The relatively “disruption-proof” nature of live events remains incomparable as virtual methods; and the advent of experiential marketing.

