Taylor Swift arrives to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Bengals game on New Year’s Eve

The singer-songwriter supported her NFL star boyfriend during his final game of the year

Taylor Swift is ending her year with football!

The 34-year-old pop star hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

The “Karma” singer arrived alone at the Chiefs’ final game of the year, while last week, she supported Kelce, 34, from a suite with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift and brother, Austin Swift.

Swift and Kelce left the stadium together after the 20–14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Christmas Day game.

