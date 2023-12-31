December 31, 2023
Taylor Swift arrives to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Bengals game on New Year's Eve


The singer-songwriter supported her NFL star boyfriend during his final game of the year

<p>David Uillit/Getty Images; David Gray/Kansas City Chiefs via AP</p> <p> Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce.” src='></p> <p>David Uillit/Getty Images; David Gray/Kansas City Chiefs via AP</p> <p> Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce.” src='class='caas-img'></p><div class=

David Uillit/Getty Images; David Gray/Kansas City Chiefs via AP

Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is ending her year with football!

The 34-year-old pop star hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

A video shared by sports journalist Tracy Wolfson on

RELATED: Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with her mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin

The “Karma” singer arrived alone at the Chiefs’ final game of the year, while last week, she supported Kelce, 34, from a suite with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift and brother, Austin Swift.

Swift and Kelce left the stadium together after the 20–14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Christmas Day game.

<p>Katherine Riley/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift cheering on the Chiefs with her father Scott Swift on December 17.'' src='></p> <p>Katherine Riley/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift cheering on the Chiefs with her dad Scott Swift on December 17.” src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Katherine Riley/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift cheering on the Chiefs with her dad Scott Swift on December 17.</p> <p>after the game, <em>kansas city star </em>Photojournalist Nick Wagner posted a photo of the couple holding hands as they walked down an Arrowhead Stadium hallway on Instagram. “Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds,” she captioned the post.</p> <p>RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Christmas Day game holding hands after tough Major loss</p> <p>In mid-December, Kelce spoke to People about the holiday game and revealed that he and his brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce – whose team, the Philadelphia Eagles, also had a December 25 game – had planned to get together. Had planned. Holiday celebration after the actual holiday.</p> <p>It's unclear whether Swift planned to attend the postponed Kelce family celebration with her two-time Super Bowl champion boyfriend.</p> <p><strong>Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what's going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.</strong></p> <p>Unlike New Year's Eve and Christmas, the pair weren't able to celebrate Thanksgiving together this year, as the “Lavender Haze” singer was wrapping up the Latin American leg of her Eraza Tour, and her boyfriend was in Missouri in between. I spent the day alone. Of his busy practice schedule.</p> <p>For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!</p> <p>Read the original article on People.</p> <p></p> <p><a href=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Google cuts diversity programs after big promises

Google cuts diversity programs after big promises

December 31, 2023
Countries around the world are passing crypto laws — but the U.S. is the top cop out there

Countries around the world are passing crypto laws — but the U.S. is the top cop out there

December 31, 2023

You may have missed

Google cuts diversity programs after big promises

Google cuts diversity programs after big promises

December 31, 2023
Countries around the world are passing crypto laws — but the U.S. is the top cop out there

Countries around the world are passing crypto laws — but the U.S. is the top cop out there

December 31, 2023
Taylor Swift arrives to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Bengals game on New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift arrives to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Bengals game on New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2023
Will Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods be open on New Year's Day 2024? View grocery store holiday hours

Will Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods be open on New Year’s Day 2024? View grocery store holiday hours

December 31, 2023
NFT tax losses increase as year-end deadline approaches

NFT tax losses increase as year-end deadline approaches – Business News

December 31, 2023

Bollywood actor, entrepreneur John Abraham buys bungalow in Khar, Mumbai – B2BCHIEF – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 31, 2023