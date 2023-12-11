Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Reunite at Travis Game Against the Buffalo Bills

In a photo from the game, Swift and Kelce were sitting next to each other in a room at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Travis Kelce has quite the cheering class for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift was photographed sitting with the tight end’s mother Donna Kelce in the Arrowhead Stadium suites on December 10. In a picture shared on Twitter, Although Donna’s face was mostly covered by a water bottle in the photos, Swift had a smile on her face.

However, during most of the game, Donna’s seats appeared to be switched and she was not depicted near Swift.

This is the latest occasion the 33-year-old pop star and Donna have come together to watch the Chiefs.

Swift has attended Chiefs games with Donna several times now, including on October 12.

Around the same time, a source close to the Kelce family told People that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

later, for WSJ. In the magazine’s December/January cover story on Travis, Donna told the outlet that since she started dating Taylor earlier this year, her son is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… .. God bless him. He shot for it.” Stars!”

