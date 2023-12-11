December 11, 2023
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Reunite at Travis Game Against the Buffalo Bills


In a photo from the game, Swift and Kelce were sitting next to each other in a room at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Barry Brechisen/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Donna Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has quite the cheering class for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift was photographed sitting with the tight end’s mother Donna Kelce in the Arrowhead Stadium suites on December 10. In a picture shared on Twitter, Although Donna’s face was mostly covered by a water bottle in the photos, Swift had a smile on her face.

However, during most of the game, Donna’s seats appeared to be switched and she was not depicted near Swift.

This is the latest occasion the 33-year-old pop star and Donna have come together to watch the Chiefs.

Swift has attended Chiefs games with Donna several times now, including on October 12.

Around the same time, a source close to the Kelce family told People that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

later, for WSJ. In the magazine’s December/January cover story on Travis, Donna told the outlet that since she started dating Taylor earlier this year, her son is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… .. God bless him. He shot for it.” Stars!”

<p>Jamie Squire/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift on December 10″ src='></p> <p>Jamie Squire/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift on December 10' src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Jamie Squire/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift on December 10th</p> <p>RELATED: Donna Kelce's Sweetest Moments With Her Grandchildren</p> <p>Donna was recently included in PEOPLE's list of the 25 Most Interesting People of the Year. The list released this week puts the 71-year-old soccer mom — whose second son, Jason Kelce, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — alongside Beyoncé, David Beckham, Margot Robbie and, of course, Swift.</p> <p>"It's been a journey, that's for sure," Donna told PEOPLE last month about her whirlwind of a year. "Sometimes I feel like I'm on a different planet. I think, 'What has my life become?' ,</p>



