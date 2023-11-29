Taxi war cools down as black cabs return to Uber for first time in six years

Uber previously allowed taxi drivers to offer rides in London from 2014 to 2017, but removed the feature because too few drivers used it – Oli Scharf/Getty Images

Uber is looking to settle a decade-old dispute with London taxi drivers by allowing cabbies to search for fares through the company’s app.

US minicab app said it will start offering black cab rides in the capital from next year. It will provide service to individual taxi drivers by signing up to its service.

Uber said it has signed contracts with its first few drivers ahead of the service launching in the new year.

This is the first time that passengers will be able to enjoy black cabs through the app in six years. Uber allowed taxi drivers to offer rides in London from 2014 to 2017, but shut down the feature because too few drivers were using it.

Uber has struggled with sign-ups amid a long-running battle between the app and black cab drivers who argued the ride hailing service was shortchanging them.

London’s biggest taxi union rejected Uber’s latest announcement and said its members were unlikely to sign up.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA), which represents more than half of the capital’s 17,706 registered drivers, said it was surprised by Uber’s move.

Steve McNamara, LTDA general secretary, said: “We are not aware of any driver recruitment and we do not believe our members would even consider joining the app, given the risks on everything from passenger safety to workers’ rights. “It has a well-documented, bad record.” London.”

Uber’s UK boss Andrew Brem claimed it was a “win-win” that would boost options for taxi drivers and make London’s transport network more efficient.

Uber’s UK head Andrew Brem said the reintroduction of black cabs on the platform was a ‘win-win’ for everyone involved – David Rose

Uber’s effort to mend ties with black cabs marks its latest effort to become a ubiquitous transportation app, adding trains and flights to the service.

It said it will charge service fees and referral fees from drivers whose fares are regulated after six months.

Uber fought several legal and political battles with taxi drivers in cities across Europe, offering passengers cheap rides through a smartphone app in a way that critics said circumvented key regulations. Drivers have repeatedly protested against Uber, blocking London’s roads.

Uber has since struck deals with taxi companies in 33 countries, including France, Belgium, Italy and the US.

Mr McNamara said taxi drivers were getting more customers from Uber, which has raised prices in London in recent years as a result of huge demand.

He said: “Our business is thriving – partly because many former customers of ride-hailing apps have realized that black cabs provide far better service at fair and reasonable prices.”

Mr Brem said: “We are partnering with taxi drivers around the world and the message we are hearing from them is clear – Uber and taxis are better together.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com