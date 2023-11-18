Tax-Sane Ways to Invest in a Ski Chalet in the French Alps

Buying a home in the mountains has become more than just skiing – Savills

Snow is already falling in the Alps and many of us are shaking the dust off our ski boots, hoping it continues that way.

Yet buying a home in the mountains has become about much more than skiing. The saying “I came for the winter and stayed for the summer”, has never been truer.

Property prices surged during the pandemic and many local and international buyers purchased alpine properties as dual-season investments.

According to Knight Frank’s Ski Report 2024, ski home prices have increased by an average of 19 percent over the past five years. It also reports that the typical 10-15 weeks’ rent per year a decade ago is now often closer to 30.

“Rental returns are becoming more important to buyers: “80 per cent to 90 per cent of our buyers in the Alps want to rent out their home,” says Guy Murdoch, manager of Savills French Alps desk.

Chris Thompson of OVO Network, a high-end rental specialist who advises ski buyers and owners, agrees that profitability but also tax efficiency are important considerations for many. “This year we have signed over 40 new British and French-owned properties, our best ever.”

So, what are the secrets to a successful ski chalet investment?

Resorts that have invested heavily in summer tourism include Morzine – Sevilles.

Go higher or go lower?

Choosing the right location is important: do you choose a high-altitude resort that is quite lifeless outside of winter, or a lower resort with a vibrant summer scene?

Giles Gale of Alpine Property Finders says: “Premium rents in major high-altitude ski areas such as the Three Valleys or Paradiski can usually guarantee 10-12 weeks’ winter rental and top prices. Or in lower resorts, such as Ports At Du Soleil, 50 percent of overnight stays may occur during the summer season.

Resorts investing heavily in summer tourism include Morzine and Les Gets (mountain biking), Combloux (which has a new artificial lake) and Serre Chevalier (famous for its giant zipwire).

But ski houses with access to high-elevation slopes are a hedge against global warming, Gale says. “For example, getting a Gondola up to Avoriaz [1,800m] From Morzine or Les Gets [1,000-1,172m],

Ski-focused rentals require proximity to lifts and the center of the village. Ben Nathan of rental company Bungalows 1066 in Les Gets agrees: “We reject a property almost every week [for rental management] Because it is very far from the center of the village. But being on the bus route is a plus.”

Don’t skimp on size

Mr Nathan says the company also rejects many two-bedroom properties because “they don’t rent”.

He says: “A well-located four-bedroom property will always rent and cover its costs.”

At Les Gets, this means 14–16 weeks a year, earning around €3,300 (£2,885) per week in low season and €8,890 in high season.

Skiers now expect more space, says Mian Kroglic of Nexalia, a developer of the Portes du Soleil. “We allow a minimum of 13 square meters per person. So for a three-bedroom property with six bedrooms, that’s 78 square metres. “People like separate ski lockers and secure bike lockers.”

A well-located four-bedroom property has much better rental prospects in the Alps than a two-bedroom – Adam Johnston

In Châtel, a four-bedroom, 143-square-metre bungalow is available for off-plan sale from Nexalia for €1,350,000.

You might want to convert a spare bedroom into a TV or game room for the kids. “But be careful about converting the garage into a bedroom and losing ski or bike storage,” advises Mr. Nathan.

“Neither a game room nor a sauna is necessary, but a hot tub will give you double the benefits in several weeks [of rentals] if you have a.”

advantage of buying new

Buying a new-build home means paying a premium, but getting the benefit of getting an energy-efficient, hassle-free property in a contemporary and customizable style.

If buyers rent out the new home they can reclaim 20 per cent of the VAT on it. But bear in mind that you’re signing a 20-year agreement with the tax authorities to do this, and if you stop renting it out, you’ll have to pay back a portion of the VAT, warns Guy Murdoch.

Ms Kruglik adds: “You can claim a 20 per cent discount every time you make a stage payment on an off-plan home, so that the savings can fund the back end of the project, or buy furniture.”

She says another advantage of buying new construction is that you pay lower notary fees (which also includes stamp duty). This means one has to pay 2.5 per cent of the purchase price instead of 7-8 per cent for a second-hand property.

Even if you don’t buy brand new, there are advantages to being modern -Olivier de Marion

Even if you don’t buy brand new, there are benefits to going modern, says Andy Symington of Mountain Base/Knight Frank in Chamonix.

Properties with the lowest energy-efficient “G” rating are now banned from being rented in France. “Avoid buying a property with a low thermal efficiency rating as it will cost a lot more to upgrade,” says Mr Symington.

“An old but charming bungalow bought for €750,000 to €1m will cost €300k for a new roof, windows and heating system – but that won’t make it worth €1.3m.”

He says a good quality modern bungalow with three to four bedrooms, a 15-minute walk from Chamonix, would cost €1.5m to €2m.

be ready to rent

Use low-maintenance materials and features to make it stand out: a hot tub, a nice terrace or summertime offerings like a petanque court.

Mr Symington says the extensive outdoor areas are expensive to maintain. “Keep in mind that if you have a long drive you will have to pay for snow clearing. A snow removal plow cannot create gravel. Never sink a hot tub underground – it’s a nightmare. Avoid high-maintenance finishes like glass balustrades or copper splashbacks.

Choosing low-maintenance materials and features is essential to make a property stand out – Savills

Giles Gale, who rents out his own ski chalet, suggests that having a good management company is essential to maximize your returns.

“There is a lot of work involved in going back and forth with guests’ questions and keeping them happy. A good management company will be well established on the rental portal.

“Trying to save 20-25 per cent management fees is a false economy. You’ll recoup these additional costs with increased occupancy and ‘dynamic pricing,’ which many good agents can employ.”

set up properly

Get expert advice on how to set up your rental business.

If you earn more than €23,000 per year in gross rental income, you will be considered a professionally furnished tenant (LMP), and if you are a British resident you will need to declare your rental income in both the UK and France , says Matthew. Cameron of Ashtons Legal.

“Speak to an accountant about which tax regime would be suitable for you – such as a micro-BIC or a tax regime.”

The Para-hotelier scheme allows owners to recover VAT on major renovations to their property if they provide three or four “hotel type” services – such as breakfast, linen provision, meet and greet, mid-stay cleaning, And so on.

Chris Thompson, who says meet and greets can take place online or via video call, says: “If you run a successful rental business for five years you can sell it without paying any capital gains tax Are – generally 19 percent.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com