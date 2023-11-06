Tax Opinion Prevents IRS Penalties, and Seven Other Things to Know

Concept of tax evasion and avoidance

getty

Does a tax opinion protect you from the IRS? Usually yes, provided you get one quickly. This usually means that you retain a tax opinion before filing your tax return. Many clients and tax advisors have trouble articulating why someone should seek a tax opinion or how to use it. A tax opinion can be about almost any tax issue, past or future. A good tax opinion discusses the facts, legal arguments, and relevant authorities. Part of the opinion says, “It is our opinion that…” but the vast majority of the opinion must analyze the facts and the law, offering a uniform assessment. Here are some facts about tax opinions:

1. Tax opinions do not bind the IRS, It would be nice if they did, but an opinion is the opinion of the person or firm who writes it, it does not bind the IRS. If you want a binding commitment from the IRS, you’ll need to ask for a formal ruling. This is a time consuming and expensive process.

2. Tax Opinions Are About More Than Penalty Protection, The most common reason for seeking tax advice is to avoid penalties. Most tax advisors say the same, but tax advice shouldn’t just be about protection from penalties. No client wants or expects a claimed tax position to fail. If the entire purpose of the opinion is to save penalties, the client will not be happy. Clients want their tax position to remain intact, or to be compromised on an acceptable basis.

3. A single opinion should present both sides of the issue. Clients want their tax attorney to be an advocate and put their case as strongly as possible. Clients may prefer an opinion that is one-sided (in their favor) rather than meaningless, but adverse law should still be discussed. A client needs a tax opinion that thoroughly documents and develops the case and its legal principles. The gist of the opinion may be that there is sufficient authority (or some other level of confidence) for the position. But this must be accompanied by a thorough investigation by the concerned authorities, even adverse authorities.

4. If you’ve been audited it’s too late to get an opinion, To be protected from penalties—and to be able to complete and sign your tax return with confidence, you’ll need a tax opinion First You file your tax return. There is hardly time to get good and thoughtful opinions at the audit stage. Furthermore, it will hardly be the same as the tax opinion made before the tax return that is filed based on the opinion. For maximum value, the tax opinion should be written before filing the tax return. The opinion written during the audit is only pure advocacy, and will not protect you from penalties.

5. There are benefits of getting early advice, A tax opinion should be prepared before filing your tax return, but what other times? If the tax opinion is about a transaction, ideally, the opinion should be made parallel to the event or transaction. In this way, the opinion writer can make changes to the documents as the transaction progresses, in order to strengthen the tax position expressed in the opinion. This is the best way to help shape a transaction or issue from a tax perspective, ideally also creating a strong tax opinion.

6. You should not give opinions to the IRS, A legal opinion is a sensitive document, usually prepared by a lawyer for a client, which is subject to lawyer-client privilege. As such, it is appropriate to ask who should receive it and who should disclose it, both then and later. The client will receive it, but be careful who you copy, as this simple act can waive the attorney client’s privilege. You don’t want to give up the privilege, since you rarely want to give a tax opinion to the IRS. The reason is related to #3 above. A tax opinion should be balanced, and you don’t want to give the IRS arguments it hasn’t thought through.

7. Avoid giving complete advice to your return preparer, A tax preparer usually does not need a complete opinion, but rather a brief letter explaining how to report. Most accountants are satisfied with a brief instruction letter telling them that there is a written opinion protected by attorney client privilege. This way, the accountant is never tempted to provide an opinion to the IRS during an audit. If the accountant is not satisfied with this process, the accountant may be subject to attorney client privilege. Kovel Letter. The attorney hires the accountant and remains under the attorney’s instruction as part of the representation.

8. Opinion is helpful in tax disputes, are tax opinions extremely Helpful in audits or tax disputes, but not to render opinions to the IRS. The only reason to give an opinion to the IRS is for penalty protection, and if the only thing you’re arguing about is the penalty, you’ve already lost your tax case. Tax Opinions is of great value as a resource for cutting and pasting, rather than providing opinions to, the IRS. For the small percentage of tax cases that ultimately end in dispute, there will be time limits.

There is rarely enough time to prepare thorough and targeted responses that are credible to the IRS. A thorough legal opinion is a luxury. You can use the best facts and best arguments of the opinion to prepare an advocacy letter or brief, targeting the issues being raised by the IRS. And if you can address and resolve the tax issues, hopefully you won’t have to talk about penalties.

Source: www.forbes.com