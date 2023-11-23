Jeremy Hunt said his autumn statement gave voters a “very clear choice” at the next election, as he defended tax cuts that would save public services from what economists described as “unimaginable” spending. Called deficiency.

The Chancellor insisted it was “foolish” to think of tax breaks as sweeteners for the public, amid speculation a general election could be called in the spring.

Visiting broadcast studios a day after announcing £10bn of national insurance cuts and savings for businesses, Mr Hunt said he had chosen “crowd pleasers” rather than “the biggest difference to our long-term competitiveness”. Chose measures to bring about.

Moreover, tomorrow’s tax cuts are based on fiscal fantasy – unimaginable spending cuts, like: – Unsecured departments are seeing a 14% decline in per capita daily budget Capital expenditure as a share of GDP fell by one third – equivalent to a cut of £20 billion pic.twitter.com/V9CT62JkDr – Resolution Foundation (@resfoundation) 23 November 2023

He denied that his move would worsen the condition of public services, as think tanks pointed out that he had earmarked £20 billion for tax cuts by choosing not to protect against rising inflation costs.

Richard Hughes, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog, told the BBC’s Today programme: “In some ways, by not changing the level of public spending in this autumn’s statement, they were given £20 billion to spend on tax cuts Is.

“If they had reflected the rise in inflation in public expenditure plans, they would not have had fiscal headroom.”

The Resolution Foundation said Mr Hunt’s tax cuts “are based on a fiscal fantasy – incredible spending cuts”, with vulnerable departments facing cuts of 14% in their real per capita daily spending and a third in capital spending. The decline is coming. of GDP – equivalent to an annual reduction of £20 billion in investment.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the Chancellor’s plans are based on “questionable, if not frankly unreliable, assumptions”, including that “many aspects of day-to-day public service spending will be cut Will go”.

Asked whether public services would suffer, Mr Hunt told Times Radio: “No, and the reason for that is very simple. If we want money to invest in the NHS, in schools, in our armed forces in the long term, you have to grow the economy.

“It’s a fundamental Orthodox principle that we think you need to grow the cake before you can discuss how to cut it.”

(PA Graphics)

The scale of his fiscal package and Mr Hunt’s announcement that national insurance cuts would take effect in January rather than April were seen by Westminster watchers as a possible sign of an election as early as 2024.

The Chancellor told broadcasters that he had “absolutely no discussion” with the Prime Minister about the timing of the election.

But the senior Tory did not rule out a February spring budget, telling LBC: “Normally it would be in March, but we will make a decision at the appropriate time.”

He used his Commons statement on Wednesday to cut the 12% National Insurance rate on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 to 10%, saving £450 for anyone earning more than £35,000.

A tax break that allows companies to cut their bills when investing in new equipment will also be made permanent.

✅ The biggest cut ever in National Insurance for workers ✅The biggest tax cut on business investment in British history And this is possible only because of long-term decisions @conservative Has worked to halve inflation and stabilize the economy. pic.twitter.com/8gjXVHAQuT – Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) 22 November 2023

Mr Hunt told Sky News on Thursday: “We are trying to make the right decisions for the long-term growth of the British economy.”

He also said, “It is foolish to think about this in terms of the timing of the next election”.

But he pointed to the differences between the Tories’ and Labour’s approaches to the economy, saying when people go to the polls “there is going to be a very clear choice as a result of the decisions I made yesterday”.

Yet despite earnings bonuses, millions of workers will face pressure on their finances as the tax burden is still set to reach record highs.

A continued freeze in the personal tax cap would remove the benefits of the National Insurance cut for many workers, as higher earnings would tempt millions of people to pay more to the Treasury through “fiscal pressure”.

Jeremy Hunt hinted that further tax cuts could be made (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Hunt acknowledged that “certainly” taxes were being raised to pay for Covid-19 pandemic aid and government intervention to help the public through rising energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

“But yesterday I started reducing the tax burden,” he said on the Today programme. “I never said we were going to get there in one go.”

The Resolution Foundation warned that the Chancellor’s decision to spend almost all of the £90 billion windfall on the austerity package left him only £13 billion of headroom against the debt rule in the spring budget.

“This is risky, fiscally (debt decline is a distant future event about which we know nothing), and politically (there remains one more fiscal event before the next election that could easily This could erode fiscal space, something that would require tax increases or spending cuts at a tight point in the political cycle), the think tank said in its analysis.

It also calculated that the richest families would benefit most from Mr Hunt’s changes, with the top fifth gaining an average of £1,000 a year, five times the £200 gain for the bottom fifth.

The IFS’s Mr Johnson said any reduction in the OBR’s forecasts would “leave them with a big headache” in March.

“More importantly, he or his successor will face a headache when it comes to making the tough decisions contained in this statement in a year or two’s time.”

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the tax burden on families ‘will continue to increase every year over the next five years’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said her party would “absolutely” vote for national insurance cuts and full spending for businesses.

But the government’s tax cut package “does not offset the fiscal deficit”, he said.

Ms Reeves suggested her party, which tops opinion polls, would not raise the income tax threshold immediately, instead focusing on boosting the overall economy first.

“Unless we break out of this destructive cycle of low growth, sadly, our tax burden will continue to grow and public services will continue to decline,” he said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com