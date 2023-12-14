Taurus and Teller Collaborate to Tokenize German SME Loans on TDX Marketplace

Taurus and Taylor Partnership.

Taylor’s credit portfolio tokens become tradable on Taurus’s TDX marketplace, under the supervision of Allen and Overy.

Taurus’s TDX marketplace, with over $1 billion in transactions, solidifies Switzerland’s role in institutional-grade blockchain treatment for various asset classes.

In an unprecedented move, Deutsche Bank-backed Swiss crypto custody firm Taurus has teamed up with Zurich-based fintech lending platform Teller.

The collaboration aims to tokenize Teller’s credit portfolio tokens, allowing them to be traded on Taurus’ TDX marketplace, signaling a significant step forward in the tokenization of traditional finance.

Tokenizing German SME Loans on the TDX Marketplace

The collaboration between Taurus and Teller focuses on tokenizing Teller’s credit portfolio token, a move that is in line with the global trend of digitalizing traditional financial assets. Under the supervision of law firm Allen & Overy, Taylor’s credit portfolio tokens will be eligible for secondary market trading on Taurus’s TDX marketplace, following Luxembourg-based investment structures that comply with Swiss and European regulations.

Taurus co-founder Lamine Brahimi emphasized the landmark nature of this tokenized debt product, which is expected to attract substantial investment from institutional players over the next two weeks. With Taurus’ TDX marketplace already facilitating over $1 billion in token transactions, the move further strengthens Switzerland’s role in providing institutional-grade blockchain treatment across various asset classes.

Taylor, known for offering loans ranging from €100,000 to €1.5 million to Germany’s Mittelstand economy, has received backing from investors such as Barclays. Taylor CEO Patrick Stöble highlighted that the token loans will target a diverse range of German businesses, including industrial, chemical, precision machinery and import/export. This initiative addresses the financing needs of businesses that fall between the capabilities of traditional bank branches and corporate finance departments.

This strategic collaboration between Taurus and Teller not only demonstrates the emerging landscape of digital finance, but also Switzerland’s commitment to fostering innovation in blockchain-based solutions.

CategoriesTagsShare this article

Source: www.bing.com