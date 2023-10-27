Tate Reeves, Brandon Presley make sharp comments to Mississippi business leaders

Outgoing Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told business leaders Thursday that Mississippi is thriving but that if voters don’t re-elect him in two weeks, the situation will change as radical liberals take over the state.

“More than 80% of my opponent’s money is coming from out of state,” Reeves told about 1,500 business leaders at the state Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hobnob event in Jackson. “…What do they think they are buying? It is not just about changing governors. They want to change Mississippi. If you’re a radical liberal, a thriving Mississippi doesn’t work for you… Are we going to hand the state over to the Biden administration and let their guy take the keys?

Democratic challenger Brandon Pressley, a longtime state public service commissioner, former Nettleton mayor and cousin of Elvis, said Reeves is “petty and vindictive.” He said Reeves trades in “cheap, partisan politics and corruption”, does not work with others and ignores major challenges facing the state.

“Partisan politics has gotten us into a mess in Mississippi,” Pressley said. “I don’t want to be governor for any one political party – I want to be governor for everyone… When Brandon Pressley is elected governor, you won’t have to write a campaign check to meet your governor… I’ll get along better with the Republican House and Senate than Tate Reeves, because I respect them.

Most of the candidates running for statewide office spoke Thursday at the Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob, which gubernatorial candidates highlighted. This is probably the last major forum where the two will speak before their single televised debate on November 7, coinciding with the general elections on November 1. The debate promises to be lively, as both took digs at each other during and after their speeches. Hobnob speech.

“My opponent has no original ideas,” Reeves said. “My opponent takes his talking points straight from the Democratic National Committee, and they test it and say, Hey, do you think this will work in Mississippi? But what he has often done, particularly on the transgender issue, is that he told people what he really believed… and he began to be attacked not only by hardline conservatives and strong conservatives and Republicans, Rather, he began to be attacked by independents and even left-leaning Democrats. His position on transgender surgery for minors was wrong. He changed his position. This is all poll tested by the Democratic National Committee.

Reeves has made transgender issues a major focus of his campaign. In commercials and campaign stumpings, both Reeves and Presley have accused each other of lying on the issue.

Read more: Ad war: Tate Reeves continues to focus on trans issues, Brandon Presley says governors are lying

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Pressley speaks during the Mississippi Economic Council’s 2023 Hobnob at the Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. Credit: Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today

In contrast to Reeves’ rosy picture of the state’s situation Thursday, Pressley said, “We’ve got serious problems in Mississippi, problems that require the governor’s attention.” He said the state is facing a health care crisis, with dozens of hospitals facing closure, and a corruption crisis – including a welfare scandal in which millions of dollars meant to help the poor in Mississippi were stolen or wasted.

“Tate doesn’t want to talk about it,” Presley said. “Thirty-four of our hospitals are in danger of closing… We have a solution in front of us, but for the pettiness of Tate Reeves. We have long ago given our money to 40 other states. We will expand Medicaid, which is the first thing I will do. This is not a partisan political issue…it’s called common sense.

As far as the welfare scandal was concerned, Presley told the crowd, “As business owners you should be just as crazy as anybody else. This was money that was used for workforce training programs, child care for workers. Could have been done… but instead, his personal trainer, the guy who taught Tate Reeves to do jumping jacks, got $1.3 million in taxpayer dollars.

Read more: Welfare scam defendants sue Governor Tate Reeves, claiming he’s protecting himself and political allies

Reeves, who served two terms as treasurer and two terms as lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 2020, told business leaders Thursday that the state has performed better than ever under his watch.

“Our population is growing,” Reeves said. “Jobs and businesses are increasing in every sector… In the old days, a lot of people were looking for jobs. But as the people in this room can attest, we now have jobs that are looking for people.”

The state has also seen great progress in education, record investments in infrastructure and big tax cuts, he said.

“This is a clear sign that conservative policies work,” Reeves said. He reiterated his opposition to Medicaid expansion, calling it “welfare” and saying that his recently announced plan to tax hospitals more to reduce federal Medicaid reimbursements is a better plan.

Reeves urged the crowd to come out on November 7 to make their choice for governor, saying, “Billionaires in California and New York and Washington, D.C. have made their choice.”

Pressley said that the governor’s race is “like a tick… neck and neck” according to recent polls, and that he believes his campaign has “the wind in our favor.”

“People in Mississippi are ready to turn the page on Tate Reeves and are ready to turn the page on corruption and are ready to breathe a breath of fresh air into state government,” Pressley said. “We are going to work as hard in the next 12 days as we did in the last 10 months. I’ll be awake when Tate Reeves is asleep, and I’ll be awake where he’s not.”

Read more: New governor’s race poll shows Reeves ahead of Pressley by just one point

Republish this story

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Source: mississippitoday.org