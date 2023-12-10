Tata to build India's largest iPhone manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu: Report

To boost South Asian production and manufacturing of Apple products, Tata is all set to build India’s largest iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. News agency Bloomberg reported that this plant will be built in Hosur.

Tata’s new iPhone plant will create employment for more than 50,000 people.

The iPhone factory is expected to have more than 20 assembly lines and create jobs for more than 50,000 workers within two years, sources told Bloomberg. The goal is to have the site live within 12-18 months.

The plant will boost Apple’s efforts to localize the supply chain by strengthening the partnership with Tata, which already has an iPhone factory in Karnataka acquired from Wistron. When the new Tamil Nadu plant becomes operational, it could significantly outperform the iPhone production rate of the Karnataka plant.

Since the Tamil Nadu iPhone assembly plant is expected to be activated by the end of 2024, increased local production of phones could lead to a reduction in the cost of Apple smartphones, leading to more competition between Apple and Samsung.

Tata Electronics already has a major manufacturing plant in Hosur with over 5,000 employees. This plant has been entrusted with the work of making outer cases of iPhones. It is reported that keeping in mind the possible surge in iPhone production in India, Tata Electronics has already started recruitment for its Tamil Nadu plant.

Tata’s Karnataka iPhone production plant

In an effort to expand iPhone production across India and the South Asian region, Tata acquired the Apple production plant in Karnataka from Wistron in October. The assembly plant is set up in Bengaluru and was acquired by Tata for US$123 million.

The production facility has more than 10,000 employees, and has a goal of shipping US$1.4 billion worth of iPhones, which has been promised workforce incentives if achieved. Tata Electronics has always had a keen investment interest in iPhone production, while other companies are exiting the market due to low margins on Apple products.

